Jayson Tatum Is About To Step Into His Coach Era, He’s Their Newest Ambassador

Coach has announced Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum as its latest brand ambassador. In the brand’s Spring 2024 campaign starring Tatum, he’s seen wearing standout accessories such as watches and sunglasses, pieces he’d wear for a stylish tunnel look. The campaign highlights Coach’s “Courage to be Real” mission that Tatum embodies by exploring all sides of himself and inspiring others to do so too.

“This partnership is a bit of a full circle moment for me,” Tatum shared in a statement. “I’m always trying to push my own limits, and I look forward to working with a brand, like Coach, which celebrates this.”

This new collection centers on the brand’s new approach of expressive luxury and purpose-driven storytelling. Tatum encapsulates this as his unique story of following his dreams, making it to the NBA, and establishing The Jayson Tatum Foundation. His foundation provides resources to underprivileged youth and families all while balancing this with his coveted professional sports career.

The campaign is set partially in a whimsical pastel landscape with Tatum front and center in the head-turning and functional Gradient Keyhole Square Sunglasses in black, while in another image he’s seen wearing the Jackson Watch. This timepiece features a gold-toned chronograph and a green dial. These two accessories are reimagining Coach’s legacy of craftsmanship intersecting with an expressive attitude of today’s generation. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes image, Tatum is seated with the Jackson Watch in the frame of the photographer’s shot.

“I’m very happy to welcome Jayson to the Coach family,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director. “Jayson is an inspiring individual who captures the spirit of confidence and authentic self-expression at the heart of Coach. I admire his dedication to his community, as well as how he explores and celebrates who he is through his personal style. I look forward to our collaboration and to exploring Coach’s fashion language through the lens of his story and style.”