Buju Banton Makes Triumphant Return To U.S. Stage With “Long Walk To Freedom” Concerts. Check Out The Top Moments 

The UBS Arena in New York was transformed into a mecca for reggae fans as the legendary Grammy-award-winning artist Buju Banton returned to the stage in the US for the first time in 13 years. The historic Long Walk to Freedom shows in NYC sold out both nights on July 13 and 14, a testament to Buju’s enduring influence and the deep love his fans and the music industry hold for him.

From the moment the lights dimmed on Sunday night and the first chords echoed through the arena on the second night of two back-to-back performances, it was clear that this was not just a concert—it was a celebration of the transformative power of music and the unbreakable bond between the reggae icon and his fans.

“Thank you, New York, for waiting for me, for being patient with me, and for loving Buju Banton,” he said to the crowd of 18,000 fans who packed the arena on Long Island for an unforgettable night of music.

Buju’s commanding stage presence and dynamic performance truly captivated the crowd. While one could have chosen to sit down, few did, drawn instead to the undeniable energy and entertainment brought by the Gargamel and the Shiloh Band. The performance spanned nearly four decades of music, featuring many timeless classics like “Destiny,” “Champion,” “Psalm 23,” and “Driver” that have become ingrained in the reggae music genre.

It was a historic weekend, not just for reggae enthusiasts but also for the music industry, celebrating Buju’s return and enduring influence. Here are the top moments from Buju Banton’s Long Walk to Freedom New York shows.

01 01 Shiloh Band The Shiloh Band, backing Buju with their impeccable musicianship, played a crucial role in the concert’s success. Their tight, cohesive sound and seamless synergy with Buju elevated the entire performance, ensuring that every note resonated with power and emotion. Photo By Tizzy Tokyo

02 02 Buju Gave Roses To Ladies In The Audience In a touching moment and show of gratitude to fans, Buju handed out roses to several women in the audience. This gesture of appreciation and love was met with smiles and appreciation. Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo

03 03 Buju, Fat Joe and Remy Ma One of the evening’s high points was the surprise of hip-hop stars Fat Joe and Remy Ma joining Buju on stage. “He used to be in the car with me and Big Pun. And the car be like this because it wasn’t skinny Fat Joe, it was fat Fat Joe!” the New York rapper said as he celebrated Banton, telling the story of their longtime friendship which goes back over 30 years. Before Fat Joe performed his hit “Lean Back,” Banton described how the famed Bronx rapper used to pick him up and drive him around New York City when he didn’t know many people or have many friends. Then Remy Ma soon joined for her “Lean Back” verse before segueing into “All the Way Up,” which kept the arena on its feet. LWTF NY Photo credit: Tizzy Tokyo

04 04 Buju And Gramps Morgan Tribute To Peetah Morgan With Psalm 23 The lead singer of the renowned reggae group Morgan Heritage passed away earlier this year in February. To honor the singer, Buju brought out Gramps Morgan — one of Peetah’s brothers — for a deeply moving segment, where they sang a heartfelt rendition of Psalm 23. The tribute was a poignant reminder of the strong bonds within the reggae community and the spiritual underpinnings of the genre. It was indeed a moment of collective reflection and reverence. LWTF NY Photo credit: Tizzy Tokyo

05 05 Drummer And Saxophonist Perform Epic Musical Breakdown We know that we mentioned the incredible Shiloh Band already. But, we also have to talk about when the saxophonist and drummer came forward and delivered a standout musical break which only amplified the intricate and vibrant soundscape that defines Buju’s music. It was truly top-tier!

06 06 A Surprise Birthday Celebration For Buju As the show drew to a close, Buju Banton’s sister and other family members took to the stage to sing “Happy Birthday” and present him with a surprise cake. The reggae legend turned 51 on July 15th, just mere hours after a fantastic weekend of performances. After over a decade of absence from the stage, this heartfelt finale was the perfect way to conclude a concert that balanced its historical importance with pure, unbridled joy. The Long Walk to Freedom concert was not just a return to the stage for Buju Banton; it was a powerful statement of the timeless power of music. As fans left the UBS Arena, it was clear that Buju’s legacy remains as strong as ever, promising many more nights of unforgettable music and connection.

Following the resounding success of two sold-out shows with over 36,000 concert-goers, the music icon announced his inaugural arena tour, “The Overcomer.” The tour kicks off on August 23rd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will make stops in Washington, DC, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, TX, and Inglewood, CA, before heading to Brooklyn, NY.