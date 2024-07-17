HomeCulture

Buju Banton Makes Triumphant Return To U.S. Stage With “Long Walk To Freedom” Concerts. Check Out The Top Moments 

The legendary Grammy-award-winning reggae artist returned to the stage in the US for the first time in 13 years with two sold out shows in New York.
LWTF NY Photo credit: Andre “DreVinci” Jones
By Melissa Noel ·

The UBS Arena in New York was transformed into a mecca for reggae fans as the legendary Grammy-award-winning artist Buju Banton returned to the stage in the US for the first time in 13 years. The historic Long Walk to Freedom shows in NYC sold out both nights on July 13 and 14, a testament to Buju’s enduring influence and the deep love his fans and the music industry hold for him.

From the moment the lights dimmed on Sunday night and the first chords echoed through the arena on the second night of two back-to-back performances, it was clear that this was not just a concert—it was a celebration of the transformative power of music and the unbreakable bond between the reggae icon and his fans.

“Thank you, New York, for waiting for me, for being patient with me, and for loving Buju Banton,” he said to the crowd of 18,000 fans who packed the arena on Long Island for an unforgettable night of music. 

Buju’s commanding stage presence and dynamic performance truly captivated the crowd. While one could have chosen to sit down, few did, drawn instead to the undeniable energy and entertainment brought by the Gargamel and the Shiloh Band. The performance spanned nearly four decades of music, featuring many timeless classics like “Destiny,”  “Champion,” “Psalm 23,” and “Driver” that have become ingrained in the reggae music genre.

It was a historic weekend, not just for reggae enthusiasts but also for the music industry, celebrating Buju’s return and enduring influence. Here are the top moments from Buju Banton’s Long Walk to Freedom New York shows.

Following the resounding success of two sold-out shows with over 36,000 concert-goers, the music icon announced his inaugural arena tour, “The Overcomer.” The tour kicks off on August 23rd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will make stops in Washington, DC, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, TX, and Inglewood, CA, before heading to Brooklyn, NY.

