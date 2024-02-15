The British actor discusses how he captured the essence of the reggae icon Bob Marley.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Bob Marley: One Love tells the story of the reggae icon. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, the films stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita. The cast includes James Norton, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, Anthony Welsh, Nia Ashi, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-Sharé Blake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, and more.

In celebration of its release on February 14, Kingsley sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the new film, playing Bob Marley, and much more.