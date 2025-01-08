HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Asiah And Gerald Make A Stunning Case For A Day-After Portrait Session

The couple, who wed in Mexico City in front of 165 guests, say, "The next-day shoot gave us a chance to capture that spontaneous joy without the rush."
Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When Asiah and Gerald first locked eyes, it was 10 years ago. The chic couple had their heads down, working at Topshop in NYC’s Soho neighborhood. Asiah was a personal shopper, Gerald in charge of the location’s visuals. When they looked up, they saw each other and immediately felt a spark. It’s been there and growing ever since.

“It was one of those random run-ins that turned into something way more,” she recalls. “And somehow, we’ve managed to see each other almost every day since. Over a decade later, it still feels like the kind of luck you don’t take for granted.”

When asked how they knew they knew they were each other’s person, both say they had an inkling from the very beginning.

“I knew from the start that Asiah was someone I could see myself with forever,” Gerald shares. “She’s incredibly thoughtful and strong-willed, and whenever we were together, I felt at ease—something I still feel every time we’re together.”

For Asiah, it was all about how effortless things were. Conversations would reveal details that they’ve come to treasure about one another, big and small. His passion for art, her love of all things creative, his appreciation for pizza, her undying love of burgers.

“From the very start, everything just clicked between us. It wasn’t forced or awkward—there was no overthinking, just a natural flow,” she notes.

It makes sense then that when Gerald decided he was ready to propose to her in November of 2022, it was an intimate, creative proposal, not overly planned. It was a natural flow, as usual. It literally happened while they were taking a nap during a weekend trip to her hometown of Washington D.C.

“After exploring the National Museum of African American History and Culture, we returned to our hotel. Gerald caught me completely off guard when he asked me mid-nap, I may add, ‘Do you love me? Do you feel protected by me?’ and more before popping the question,” Asiah says. “I was in total shock, crying happy tears for hours, FaceTiming our loved ones to share the moment.”

Sharing big moments with loved ones was one of the reasons the Brooklyn residents opted to tie the knot in Mexico City. The other is their fondness for its offering of stunning art, history, and vibrant culture.

“Mexico City has been a source of creative inspiration for both of us over the years,” she says. “We wanted to celebrate our love in a city that reflects both our artistic vision and the beauty we see in the world. Plus, we knew our community would fall in love with the city just as we have.”

And so, they tied the knot with 165 of their favorite people by their side in Mexico’s capital. They spent the day enjoying their celebration and did something outside of the box for couples — they opted to take their portraits the next day instead of the same day, the latter being the most common practice. They didn’t want to feel hurried in capturing their wedding imagery, opting to make it a photo shoot they could truly enjoy.

“We were excited about the idea of a next-day shoot from the start of wedding planning because I knew we wouldn’t have time on the wedding day to take more relaxed, playful portraits,” the bride shares. “Between the tight schedule and nerves, we wanted to keep things simple that morning. That’s when our longtime friend and photographer suggested we throw our wedding looks back and just have fun—jump on the bed, twirl around our wedding suite, and take in the moment without any pressure.”

“Funny enough, wedding day morning flew by, and I never ended up taking any formal portraits in my dress while fully done up. But that felt right—we were focused on soaking in the day, being present with everyone we love. The next-day shoot gave us a chance to capture that spontaneous joy without the rush,” she adds.

The results show that. Personal touches were added by their bridal party to the suite where the shoot took place, including their centerpieces, her bouquet, and celebratory glasses from the wedding day. As with everything the couple does, the images are calm, cool, and a true representation of who they are. After an unforgettable wedding, capping it off with the playful portrait session was the perfect start to married life.

See photos from their next-day photo shoot below and learn more about their love story in the first Bridal Bliss of 2025.

Next-Day Shoot Vendors

Planner: Lupita Tirado Weddings

Photographer: Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano

Style: Wiederhoeft & Miu Miu (Bride); Prada (Groom)

Florals: Xochipillie Studio Floral

Hair: Amanda Charlery

Skincare: Samantha Mims