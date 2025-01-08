Bridal Bliss: Asiah And Gerald Make A Stunning Case For A Day-After Portrait Session

Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano

When Asiah and Gerald first locked eyes, it was 10 years ago. The chic couple had their heads down, working at Topshop in NYC’s Soho neighborhood. Asiah was a personal shopper, Gerald in charge of the location’s visuals. When they looked up, they saw each other and immediately felt a spark. It’s been there and growing ever since.

“It was one of those random run-ins that turned into something way more,” she recalls. “And somehow, we’ve managed to see each other almost every day since. Over a decade later, it still feels like the kind of luck you don’t take for granted.”

When asked how they knew they knew they were each other’s person, both say they had an inkling from the very beginning.

“I knew from the start that Asiah was someone I could see myself with forever,” Gerald shares. “She’s incredibly thoughtful and strong-willed, and whenever we were together, I felt at ease—something I still feel every time we’re together.”

For Asiah, it was all about how effortless things were. Conversations would reveal details that they’ve come to treasure about one another, big and small. His passion for art, her love of all things creative, his appreciation for pizza, her undying love of burgers.

“From the very start, everything just clicked between us. It wasn’t forced or awkward—there was no overthinking, just a natural flow,” she notes.

It makes sense then that when Gerald decided he was ready to propose to her in November of 2022, it was an intimate, creative proposal, not overly planned. It was a natural flow, as usual. It literally happened while they were taking a nap during a weekend trip to her hometown of Washington D.C.

“After exploring the National Museum of African American History and Culture, we returned to our hotel. Gerald caught me completely off guard when he asked me mid-nap, I may add, ‘Do you love me? Do you feel protected by me?’ and more before popping the question,” Asiah says. “I was in total shock, crying happy tears for hours, FaceTiming our loved ones to share the moment.”

Sharing big moments with loved ones was one of the reasons the Brooklyn residents opted to tie the knot in Mexico City. The other is their fondness for its offering of stunning art, history, and vibrant culture.

“Mexico City has been a source of creative inspiration for both of us over the years,” she says. “We wanted to celebrate our love in a city that reflects both our artistic vision and the beauty we see in the world. Plus, we knew our community would fall in love with the city just as we have.”

And so, they tied the knot with 165 of their favorite people by their side in Mexico’s capital. They spent the day enjoying their celebration and did something outside of the box for couples — they opted to take their portraits the next day instead of the same day, the latter being the most common practice. They didn’t want to feel hurried in capturing their wedding imagery, opting to make it a photo shoot they could truly enjoy.

“We were excited about the idea of a next-day shoot from the start of wedding planning because I knew we wouldn’t have time on the wedding day to take more relaxed, playful portraits,” the bride shares. “Between the tight schedule and nerves, we wanted to keep things simple that morning. That’s when our longtime friend and photographer suggested we throw our wedding looks back and just have fun—jump on the bed, twirl around our wedding suite, and take in the moment without any pressure.”

“Funny enough, wedding day morning flew by, and I never ended up taking any formal portraits in my dress while fully done up. But that felt right—we were focused on soaking in the day, being present with everyone we love. The next-day shoot gave us a chance to capture that spontaneous joy without the rush,” she adds.

The results show that. Personal touches were added by their bridal party to the suite where the shoot took place, including their centerpieces, her bouquet, and celebratory glasses from the wedding day. As with everything the couple does, the images are calm, cool, and a true representation of who they are. After an unforgettable wedding, capping it off with the playful portrait session was the perfect start to married life.

See photos from their next-day photo shoot below and learn more about their love story in the first Bridal Bliss of 2025.

01 01 Fit for a King For his own wedding look, hung up and ready for their next-day photo shoot, Gerald wore an ensemble by Prada. “I wanted my look to be a true reflection of my personality—something that balanced modern elegance with a timeless touch. I chose Prada from head to toe.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

02 02 A One-of-a-Kind Look “My wedding look was a true reflection of who I am,” Asiah says of her Wiederhoeft gown, a custom dress, which could shapeshift in three different ways – “each one more playful than the last. It was important to me that I felt like myself—unique, yet fun and full of personality.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

03 03 Happy Feet “To complete the look, I wore a pair of Miu Miu heels that mimicked ballet slippers, bringing in a soft, whimsical vibe to tie everything together,” Asiah says. Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

04 04 The Bridal Bouquet After a lot of dancing, Asiah’s bouquet didn’t look exactly as it started on the wedding day. But it fit perfectly into the ‘shoot. A time was had! Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

05 05 Personal Touches “Our bridal suite at Condesa DF Hotel was a true reflection of who we are as a couple, filled with personal touches that made it feel intimate and special,” Asiah says, applauding the efforts of their bridal party to decorate their suite for their wedding night, and for the shoot. “When we walked in that night, we were blown away by the attention to detail.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

06 06 Floral Keepsakes The bridal party wasn’t alone in bringing some added character into the room. “My wedding planners, Lupita and Joe, made our wedding night even more special by having our beautiful centerpieces from the reception spread throughout the suite. It felt like we were walking back into the magic of the day as we did the next day’s shoot. We’re so grateful to everyone who helped create and capture those moments, and we will hold onto them forever.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

07 07 Memories in Mexico City “It was important to us that the 165 people joining us for our celebration were not just guests, but explorers—able to enjoy everything the city has to offer while making memories with us,” Asiah says of the wedding locale, a constant source of inspiration for the pair. Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano

08 08 Minimalist Bling “I kept the accessories minimal, opting for delicate jewelry that added just the right touch of elegance,” the bride says of her personality-filled pieces, including her teardrop earrings and these show-stopping Swarovski shades, worn as she danced the night away at her reception. Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

09 09 How Gerald Knew Asiah Was the One “What really drew me in was her perspective on life,” he says.

“She has this beautiful way of approaching the world, always striving to leave everything just a little bit better, and she values meaningful moments more than anything. I love this about her among many other things.” Love, Violet – Rose Caitlyn Gaurano

10 10 How Asiah Knew Gerald Was the One “We were both drawn to each other’s passion for what we do—his art and my obsession with all things creative. But it wasn’t just about the big stuff,” she shares. “We’d end up talking about everything: from jazz to our mutual love for food (me with my burger obsession and him and his undying love for pizza). We found the sweetest moments in our conversations, and it was in those that I knew something special was happening.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

11 11 Faith, Photos, Flowers and Family One of the extra special personal touches in the couple’s bridal suite were bibles. They belonged to the couples’ grandparents, “keeping their love and presence close.” Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano

12 12 The Details In addition to his Prada suit, Gerald wore accessories by Maison Margiela that he says complemented his look perfectly. “It was important for me to feel comfortable and confident as I celebrated our special weekend in CDMX.” (That stands for “Ciudad de México!”) Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

13 13 Happily Ever After “I’m excited to keep growing with Asiah—every chapter feels like a new adventure we get to tackle together,” Gerald shares. “We’re always on the same page, whether it’s the big life goals or the small day-to-day moments. I’m looking forward to building our family and creating a home that feels uniquely ours. It’s about evolving together—whether that means finding the perfect brownstone (or a loft downtown), or buying a home in another country to keep fueling our curiosity and creativity. There’s something grounding in knowing we have each other’s backs, no matter what’s next. We’re building a life we love, brick by brick, moment by moment.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

14 14 Beauty Queen As for Asiah’s fly haircut, a new look created for her wedding day, as well as her glowing skin, she credits the talents of stylist and longtime friend Amanda Charlery and licensed skin therapist Samantha Mims. Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano

15 15 Mr. and Mrs. Cannon “I’m excited to keep growing with Gerald every single day,” Asiah says. “For me, marriage isn’t just about the big milestones—it’s about the little moments that make life ours. Like finally convincing him to watch Sex and the City from start to finish, planning our dream trips around the world, or celebrating as we decorate our home with memories from the past decade together. It’s about continuing to build a life that feels full—of laughter, love, and everything in between. And of course expanding our family.” Love, Violet Rose -Caitlyn Gaurano

Next-Day Shoot Vendors

Planner: Lupita Tirado Weddings

Photographer: Love, Violet Rose – Caitlyn Gaurano

Style: Wiederhoeft & Miu Miu (Bride); Prada (Groom)

Florals: Xochipillie Studio Floral

Hair: Amanda Charlery

Skincare: Samantha Mims