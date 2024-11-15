HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Tara And Ofo's Brooklyn Bash

After meeting through Instagram in 2018, the tech founder and Nike trainer celebrated their love in the same borough it started in with a fall fête.
Durrell Hospedale
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

The love story between Brooklynites Tara and Ofo began as many relationships in the “10s” decade did — it went down in the DMs. But it wasn’t love at first message for the two.

Ofo spotted the Nike trainer, actress, and wellness guru in a mutual friend’s vacation photo and decided to shoot his shot in the spring of 2018. The WYL (WhoseYourLandlord) founder and CEO would have to do it a couple of times though, and wait a while before hearing anything from Tara.

“It took me a minute to respond,” she tells ESSENCE, explaining that she was new to Instagram at the time. “At first, I was skeptical. I mean, he was just some guy on the Internet.”

She decided to give him a shot but admittedly did so while still harboring that skepticism. “I was so reluctant to go out with this ‘stranger’ that our first date ended up being a trio instead of a duet,” she says. “So, there was me, Ofo, and one of my friends.”

If she thought bringing a girlfriend would deter him, she was wrong. The man could multitask. “I remember being impressed by how effortlessly he made my friend feel welcome while still making sure I knew who he was there for,” she says. After dropping off Tara and her friend at her apartment in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, Ofo messaged her. He wanted to know if she was free to hang out again the next day, and she said yes, this time meeting without the presence of her homegirl. “As they say, the rest is history,” she says.

The two would couple up more than once. And while things initially didn’t work out after a year of dating, COVID would help them reunite in a way they weren’t expecting. “As we started talking again, Ofo asked if I wanted to join him for a two-week trip to Buffalo. What was supposed to be two weeks turned into 2.5 months of living together and realizing we were right for each other,” she says. “We came back to Brooklyn, where we were still living separately, but less than a year later, we moved in together in Flatbush.”

Soon after, it became clear that they were each other’s person. She appreciated his affection, support, and genuine love for her. “He nurtures my goals, motivates me with his own passion and work ethic, uplifts me through the peaks and valleys of life, and insists on hundreds of daily kisses and hugs,” she says. “Some days, he gets on my last nerve. When we first met, I was all kinds of unsure—especially when I thought I might have found someone more ambitious than me. The jury’s still out on that one. But he sees me—all of me—and somehow, he manages to love all of me. I didn’t think love like this existed for me. To be my weirdo, emotional, artsy fartsy, Type A self and have that be just right…it’s more than I ever thought possible.”

For Ofo, it didn’t take long for him to know that Tara was special, but he had the actual feeling that she was his soulmate, the kind of feeling that ran through him like electricity in 2021 during a trip to Miami. “At some point, we ended up at a beach in North Beach. As we walked along the shoreline, we paused and hugged. And in that moment, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Damn, I think I love this girl,'” he recalls. “We’d already had conversations about how well we fit together, and I think we both had checked a lot of the boxes for each other. But the feeling—the unexplainable wave of energy, the kind of love people often describe—that’s what hit me that day. And it’s stayed with me ever since.”

And so, in 2023, he popped the question. It didn’t happen when Tara suspected it would during one of their romantic summer getaways. There was one specific time she thought it was happening while the two were visiting France. “One of the most memorable ‘jokes’ was in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where he pretended to drop something on the ground, started to get down on one knee, and then said, ‘Just kidding.'”

But on September 28, 2023, he finally put the pranks aside and asked for her hand. He did so in D.C., her hometown, while she was visiting for a Nike conference she was teaching at.

“Ofo had arranged for our families to meet up in a specific gallery at the Smithsonian American Art Museum with the instructions to act like they were casually perusing art. The plan was for Ofo to take me there because he really wanted me to see the portraits of Toni Morrison and the Obamas,” she recalls. “We casually walked by the gallery, and Ofo suggested we pop in. When we entered, our family members turned around, and at that point, I got really excited, nervous, scared, all the feels, and blurted out, ‘What is going on?’ When I turned around, Ofo was on one knee, asking me to marry him. I immediately burst into tears and said yes.”

A little over a year later, they officially said “I do” on October 6, forgoing their original plans to tie the knot with a backyard wedding for a party at a swanky space called Shell’s Loft in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. The celebration was an intimate one that honored their cultures: Ofo’s parents are Nigerian and Bajan, and Tara’s parents are both Haitian. Ofo’s father even officiated the ceremony. There were so many sweet personal touches, from a choreographed dance to a family-made necklace and more; it was an unforgettable celebration of love for the couple.

“Our friends and family really smothered us with love,” Tara says. “It was overwhelming in the best possible way.”

Learn more about their connection, how their special day came to life, and their hopes for the future in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Statuesque Events

Catering: Day Anaïs

Photography: Durrell Hospedale

Videography: High Quality Lou

Florals: M.Sarah Designs by Doyin

DJ: Thee Boston Cherry

Bridal Hair and Makeup: Danielle Waugh of InHerBeauty

Bridal Styling: Quanasia Graham (Dresses by Kleinfeld Bridal, Pnina Tornai, and RETROFÊTE

Groom Styling: Garçon Couture

Choreography: Ehizoje Azeke

Rings: Fana

Venue: Shell’s Loft

