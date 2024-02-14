Couple-Care: Asiah James And Gerald Cannon

Photo: Courtesy of Asiah James and Gerald Cannon.

Couple-care is a biweekly series highlighting inspiring couples in our community. Each couple discusses how “couple-care” sustains their relationship, the self-care lessons they’ve learned from one another, and more.

If you’ve ever been around the newly engaged couple, Asiah James and Gerald Cannon, you can feel their love from across the room. You’re also likely inspired by their classic-meets-modern style, or perhaps James’ electric dance moves and perfect pixie cut.

While James– a strategy director at Condé Nast– is originally from Washington DC and Cannon– a mixed media artist inspired by the spiritual realm– is from Wisconsin, the pair met in Brooklyn and have been together for 9 years. “We crossed paths at work during our early days navigating the city, starting out in retail at Topshop,” James shares with ESSENCE. “Surrounded by a vibrant community of fun, carefree, and creative individuals, we found it easy to connect, become friends, and eventually, fall in love.”

And when it comes to what keeps their relationship going nearly a decade later, James says, “our passions for art and strategy weave a unique and vibrant narrative that reflects our shared journey and creative pursuits– which always include rooting for everybody Black.” Additionally, nurturing their relationship comes in the form of massages, bike rides, and baths. “Prioritizing couple-care has been at the heart of our love story– exchanging practices and trying new things,” says James. “Our hope is that 50 years down the road, we have lived a long, healthy life filled with love and self-care. We know that’s a piece of the dream the ancestors would have wanted.”

The love birds made time to catch up with ESSENCE right before they tie the knot this April. Read on to learn more about what couple-care means to their relationship.

Photo: Courtesy of Asiah James and Gerald Cannon.

Their favorite couple-care memory

Asiah: “An unforgettable moment was early in our relationship when Gerald fell ill about two weeks into dating. I stepped into full nurse mode, complete with binge-watching TV and feeding him sweet snacks. Taking care of him during that time became a significant memory that brought us closer. Since then, we’ve been inseparable.”

What self-care means to them individually

Asiah: “I embrace a structured self-care routine during the week to hold myself accountable, focusing on balancing both my physical and mental health. My weekdays include yoga three times, along with a healthy intake of water and fruits to keep clarity during this crazy phase of my life. My beauty routine involves low-maintenance hair and nail care. I’ve stuck with the same stylists for over a decade. Skincare is where I dive deep, creating a ceremonial environment to care for my acne-prone skin, experimenting with new products– a hobby that’s a cornerstone of my well-being.”

Gerald: “My self-care involves a meticulous skincare regimen and maintaining a gym routine, coupled with outdoor activities. Training in the gym incrementally builds my peace of mind, while leveraging the city’s outdoor spaces, like parks and biking, aids my creativity”

Their joint wellness routine:

Asiah: “We love biking together. It’s our go-to for stress relief, running errands, or just

enjoying each other’s company in the city. For us, it’s the perfect balance between maintaining our individual self-care while having fun together. And when we’re feeling worn out after a workout, we enjoy taking baths together. While it might sound sensual, it’s usually a post-workout recovery moment. Gerald, our self-proclaimed herbalist, adds his touch. It’s a lovely way for us to unwind, relax our tired muscles, and connect on a deeper level. Also, we love getting massages together. Whether on vacation or in a simple spot in the city, this individualized intimacy is our thing. With balancing our full lives outside of the relationship, finding peace together in these moments brings us joy.”

The self-care lessons they’ve learned from one another

Gerald: “I introduced Asiah to my love of creating custom teas. Visiting Alive Herbals in Bed Stuy, I craft holistic and soothing teas that support her goals– making my passion for this become something we both can enjoy.”

Asiah: “I shared with Gerald the meaningful benefits of incorporating yoga in a self-care routine. As a creative, Gerald sometimes feels tense with ideas, and yoga has become the missing piece– helping him center his thoughts and loosen up both his body and mind.”

The products they’ve introduced to one another

Gerald: “I continue to introduce Asiah to natural remedies. I swear by tea tree oil for any breakout, much like the dad in My Big Fat Greek Wedding swears by Windex.”

Asiah: “I, on the other hand, love exfoliation and have shared various devices with Gerald to help him achieve smoother skin. I’m also a fan of giving him fragrances and gave him Margiela’s Jazz Club years ago, and it’s now his ultimate go-to scent.”