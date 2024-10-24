Bridal Bliss: Inside Ashley And Richard's Stunning Nuptials In Atlanta | Essence

REEM Photography

Ashley and Richard were destined to be partners, professionally and romantically.

The two met in 2017. Then aspiring MedTech professionals, they both attended the same annual conference, the National Sales Network, in Chicago and found themselves hired to work together on the same team — and to work together as a team. Over six years, they went from co-workers to friends, to best friends, and then lovers. But from day one, Ashley knew he’d be in her life in a profound way.

“I knew when I met Richard at the conference that he would be my husband,” she says. “I had spent years of journaling and praying about the attributes my future husband would display. I was so sure about who I’d end up with that I immediately recognized Richard as my partner once I shook his hand. It was divine intervention.”

Richard, too, did some journaling, specifically writing about his “future wife,” specifically in 2022. He thought he was having a hard time finding the right person and began to give up on the whole thing. But then, his thoughts went to Ashley.

“Throughout my journal entries, I’d often write out what attributes my future wife would possess

and the provisions I was currently making in preparation to meet her. One day, it dawned on me that all the things I had written about described Ashley as my wife in their true essence,” he says. “I

immediately picked up the phone to call Ashley and asked, ‘Why are you so supportive of me

and always have my back?’ She simply said, ‘Because you’ve always had mine.’ We

subsequently talked for seven hours, and in that moment, the tenor of my journal entries switched to

‘Dear Ashley,’ because I finally knew who my wife would be.”

And so, two days after Ashley’s birthday in 2023, at one of the couple’s favorite restaurants in Las Vegas, he hooked up a tour of the kitchen (she enjoys creating food reviews for fun, so she was in heaven), and the establishment’s new wine cellar. There was, as you can guess, more than wine in there.

“As I walked it, Richard was at the end of a rose-petaled walkway in the private dining room,” she recalls. “He was in a beautiful maroon suit, my birthstone color, and surrounded by hundreds of red roses, a large ‘Marry me’ sign, and pictures of us throughout the years. I was truly surprised and positively overwhelmed with love.”

REEM Photography

The couple decided to take their partnership to the next level in Atlanta, a place where their families have roots, tying the knot in the stunning hotel Starling Atlanta Midtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. The couple said, “I do” on March 16, 2024, surrounded by red roses and gorgeous romantic decor, ushering in their next chapter with joy and the support of their loved ones. What’s next? Forever.

“Together, we are going to create countless memories and cultivate generational legacy,” Ashley says confidently. Richard is in agreement, as always. “Our partnership affords endless opportunities, and I can’t wait to explore this with Ashley,” he says. “She makes all things better, including me.”

Take a gander at their unforgettable day, from her delicately made wedding gown to the sweet ceremony and the party that followed, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Beautiful Bride “I woke up early, journaled, prayed and reflected on the past eight years of mine and Richard’s friendship, moments of connection and memories created, which brought us to that day of love, commitment and joint impact in Atlanta,” she says. “These moments of solitude reminded me of the divine intentionality of our life paths crossing and the beautiful future ahead of us.” REEM Photography

02 02 All Smiles We love to see a happy groom! Before the ceremony, Richard gifted his bride something he cherishes: his journal. “The last journal entry on March 16, 2024 (our wedding day) was entitled, ‘Dear Mrs. Bridgewater,’” he says. “This journal was gifted to Ash during our gift exchange hours before she walked down the aisle.” REEM Photography

03 03 The Venue Why The Starling hotel? Why Atlanta? “We both have matriarchs in our family who live in Georgia, so we knew we wanted to bring the celebration to them,” Richard says. “Additionally, Ashley has a large amount of family in Atlanta and surrounding counties. Lastly, the Starling had a lovely ¾ skyview room on a top floor, had great staff and was spoken highly of by our wedding planners. With it being right in the city, The Starling is surrounded by the depths of Atlanta history and culture and was simple for our guests to access. The Starling used to also be a hangout for Ashley and her good girlfriends, one who was her matron of honor, when they were students at Georgia State University and thereafter.” REEM Photography

04 04 The Groom and His Guys Richard and his grooms wore well-crafted looks from the brand Well Groomed Man. REEM Photography

05 05 Here Comes the Bride Ashley’s bridesmaids were blown away by her look, including the gown by Pnina Tornai, which was obtained through Kleinfield Bridal. REEM Photography

06 06 Another Look The gown had some gorgeous beading throughout, and Ashley looked lovely in it. She shed happy tears as she made her way down the aisle to Richard. “Walking down the aisle to my groom, I felt the most intimate conversation being had between us with our eyes. It was an impactful moment,” she says. REEM Photography

07 07 A Tearful Moment “During the ceremony when I initially gazed at the room of all our family and friends was truly an unforgettable moment,” he says. “You could feel the love radiate throughout the room. And of course the moment those curtains opened and I saw Ashley in her timeless wedding gown – I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with so many emotions knowing that I was finally marrying my person.” REEM Photography

08 08 At the Altar Richard reads out his vows. “The entire day was jam packed with so many encounters that stick out and will always be so memorable,” he says. “Every facet of every moment, I felt an immense amount of gratitude that filled my body.” REEM Photography

09 09 Meet the Bridgewaters The couple make a grand exit as Mr. and Mrs. following the beautiful ceremony. REEM Photography

10 10 Serving Love We love this shot of the happy couple, close, during their portrait session. It deserves a spot on their mantel! REEM Photography

11 11 The Decor The amazing decor, rich shades of red and roses to match, along with these very stunning chandeliers, were brought together by designer Andy Beach and the couple’s planning team from LesLo Events. REEM Photography

12 12 Wedding Party The Bridgewaters and their crew were ready to party after the ceremony! REEM Photography

13 13 The First Dance Richard dipped his new bride as they took to the floor for the reception. REEM Photography

14 14 A Loving Tribute Get you a man who will wear your photos on his clothes at your wedding! Richard shed his tuxedo jacket to dance the night away, and to show off a very cool vest, dedicated to Ashley. REEM Photography

15 15 DST Divas Ashley and her sorors/bridesmaids, members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., enjoyed a special moment during the reception. Sis let her hair down, literally. REEM Photography

16 16 A Que Dog Party Not to be outdone, Richard and his frats, of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., got their high energy hop on in front of excited guests, and an adoring Ashley. REEM Photography

17 17 Happily Ever After “Hanging out with my best friend everyday is a true privilege,” Ashley says. “I am honored to be his wife and life partner.” The couple are excited to build their life together, and it’s assured to be a beautiful one. “The life we will create, together will be centered around love, IMPACT and legacy,” adds Richard. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, friend or lover. I’m truly blessed to do life with my very best friend.” REEM Photography

18 18 Into Forever Congratulations to the Bridgewaters! REEM Photography

Vendors

Wedding Planning & Design: LesLo Events

Photographer: REEM Photography

Videographer: Iris Films

Venue: The Starling Hotel

Stationary: Paper & More Creations

Floral & Decor: Andy Beach

Groom and Groomsmen’s Tuxedos: Well Groomed Man

Bridal Gown: Kleinfield Bridal and Pnina Tornai

Bridal Hair and Makeup: Anthony Cuts

Barber: Marqo Blend

DJ: DJ PaPaRooster

Band: Chris King and Friends