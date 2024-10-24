 Bridal Bliss: Inside Ashley And Richard's Stunning Nuptials In Atlanta | Essence
HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Ashley And Richard's Stunning Nuptials In Atlanta

The couple, who started as co-workers, and turned into best friends, became husband and wife in front of their loved ones in one of the ATL's swankiest hotels.
Bridal Bliss: Inside Ashley And Richard's Stunning Nuptials In Atlanta
REEM Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Ashley and Richard were destined to be partners, professionally and romantically.

The two met in 2017. Then aspiring MedTech professionals, they both attended the same annual conference, the National Sales Network, in Chicago and found themselves hired to work together on the same team — and to work together as a team. Over six years, they went from co-workers to friends, to best friends, and then lovers. But from day one, Ashley knew he’d be in her life in a profound way.

“I knew when I met Richard at the conference that he would be my husband,” she says. “I had spent years of journaling and praying about the attributes my future husband would display. I was so sure about who I’d end up with that I immediately recognized Richard as my partner once I shook his hand. It was divine intervention.”

Richard, too, did some journaling, specifically writing about his “future wife,” specifically in 2022. He thought he was having a hard time finding the right person and began to give up on the whole thing. But then, his thoughts went to Ashley.

“Throughout my journal entries, I’d often write out what attributes my future wife would possess
and the provisions I was currently making in preparation to meet her. One day, it dawned on me that all the things I had written about described Ashley as my wife in their true essence,” he says. “I
immediately picked up the phone to call Ashley and asked, ‘Why are you so supportive of me
and always have my back?’ She simply said, ‘Because you’ve always had mine.’ We
subsequently talked for seven hours, and in that moment, the tenor of my journal entries switched to
‘Dear Ashley,’ because I finally knew who my wife would be.”

And so, two days after Ashley’s birthday in 2023, at one of the couple’s favorite restaurants in Las Vegas, he hooked up a tour of the kitchen (she enjoys creating food reviews for fun, so she was in heaven), and the establishment’s new wine cellar. There was, as you can guess, more than wine in there.

“As I walked it, Richard was at the end of a rose-petaled walkway in the private dining room,” she recalls. “He was in a beautiful maroon suit, my birthstone color, and surrounded by hundreds of red roses, a large ‘Marry me’ sign, and pictures of us throughout the years. I was truly surprised and positively overwhelmed with love.”

Bridal Bliss: Inside Ashley And Richard’s Stunning Nuptials In Atlanta
REEM Photography

The couple decided to take their partnership to the next level in Atlanta, a place where their families have roots, tying the knot in the stunning hotel Starling Atlanta Midtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. The couple said, “I do” on March 16, 2024, surrounded by red roses and gorgeous romantic decor, ushering in their next chapter with joy and the support of their loved ones. What’s next? Forever.

“Together, we are going to create countless memories and cultivate generational legacy,” Ashley says confidently. Richard is in agreement, as always. “Our partnership affords endless opportunities, and I can’t wait to explore this with Ashley,” he says. “She makes all things better, including me.”

Take a gander at their unforgettable day, from her delicately made wedding gown to the sweet ceremony and the party that followed, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planning & Design: LesLo Events

Photographer: REEM Photography

Videographer: Iris Films

Venue: The Starling Hotel

Stationary: Paper & More Creations

Floral & Decor: Andy Beach

Groom and Groomsmen’s Tuxedos: Well Groomed Man

Bridal Gown: Kleinfield Bridal and Pnina Tornai

Bridal Hair and Makeup: Anthony Cuts

Barber: Marqo Blend

DJ: DJ PaPaRooster

Band: Chris King and Friends

TOPICS: 