Inside Keith Lee’s Food-Filled World

“God is amazing.”

Keith Lee often uses this phrase to describe his ascent from professional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter to one of the most prolific and influential food critics of this generation. It all started with a little faith, a long-standing love of cooking, a desire to support small and Black-owned businesses—and a TikTok profile.

The 27-year-old, whose account has amassed nearly 16 million followers, spends his time traveling from city to city posting reviews of mom-and-pop restaurants, fan-recommended eateries and popular national chains—rating them on a scale of 1 to 10, all from the front seat of his car. His approach has been imitated by fans and celebs alike since his rise to stardom.

“I always knew I would be where I am,” says Lee. “I had no idea how I was going to get here—I had no idea of what career or path God had in store—but I knew He had put me on a path to be where I am now.”

The path is clear, because just about anything Lee touches—or reviews—turns to gold. What sets him apart is his ability to uplift local restaurants, all while helping them chart a new course of business and gain foot traffic. “We are blessed enough to be a platform for restaurants that already have great food and great customer service, but they just might need a little help with marketing,” says Lee.

Frank Steele, owner of Frankensons, a pizzeria in Las Vegas, saw a huge increase in customers after Lee reviewed his restaurant. Steele’s uptick in business was also the moment when Lee realized he had “made it”: People were actually listening to him. His authenticity and transparency, about his recommendations and his food preferences, were resonating with fans far and wide. “I was like, Oh, this might be getting bigger than what I could have imagined,” recalls Lee—whose followers have front-row seats as they witness Steele and others become overcome with emotion at Lee’s generosity.

But let’s be clear: It’s not just the mom-and-pop restaurants that are getting a piece of the Keith Lee pie. His viral TikTok review of an off-menu Chipotle quesadilla order hack, in December of 2022, struck the Internet like lightning—so much so that it ended up being added to the chain’s menu. According to the Mexican-inspired fast-casual franchise, the brand saw 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, 47,200 comments and 69,500 shares of TikTok content about the steak quesadilla with fajita veggies. Not only was the impact seen online, but Chipotle customers started flocking to stores. They were ordering steak quesadillas with added toppings, such as fajita-style sautéed veggies, extra cheese, and sides of sour cream and vinaigrette, for dipping—simple but deeply delicious. This phenomenon has been dubbed the “Keith Lee Effect” by his fans. “I just eat food, I pray and I allow everything to happen the way it’s supposed to,” Lee says.

As Lee’s star rises, he and his team get hundreds of messages from small businesses across the country, pleading with him to stop at their restaurant when he announces he’ll be in their area. For the select few, the online fanfare is just the beginning. In addition to offering wisdom and taking the occasional selfie with these lucky restaurant owners, Lee often doles out his own personal cash via generous tips. On the other hand, negative reviews have led to backlash for the restaurants and even online threats toward Lee.

Lee has become a food king—complete with a queen. The Detroit native is the proud father of two children, Karter and Riley, with his wife of four years, Ronni Lee—who often appears in his videos and helps in running the family business. Lee believes he owes a lot of his success, in life and otherwise, to their relationship. “Before my wife and I really got serious, and started taking our union seriously, I was on a completely different trajectory,” he says.

His admiration for his wife is not only inspiring, it’s agape—the noblest and highest kind of love and devotion. “I give her a lot of credit, just as I give God a lot of credit,” Lee says. “Being married to a Black woman is second to none. And having Black children, and being able to be a representation for my community, and being a representation for myself, is priceless.”

It’s his wife who helps keep him rooted during the negative times as well. As he has gained more attention, Lee has had to dissuade his followers from hate-bashing businesses whose food he hasn’t rated highly. He’s also been forced to clarify with businesses when individuals have fraudulently placed orders in his name. He’s even faced criticism and grievance from New Yorkers on his food choices—such as when he ordered a salmon chopped cheese during a local stop of his tour. On syndicated NYC-based radio show “The Breakfast Club,” cohost DJ Envy referred to Lee as a “’hood food critic,” a term the food influencer didn’t appreciate.

“It’s a part of the process,” Lee explains. “It comes with the territory. I try my best not to pay attention to the outside noise and personal critique. The only time I speak on it is when narratives are thrown, and those narratives become the leading story—and that starts affecting the small businesses that we go to, or it starts affecting my family. That’s the only time I do speak on it.”

Food reviews as we know them are changed forever, thanks to Lee’s influence. But one thing that won’t change is his belief in God and himself. “The main focus for me was being myself, in all aspects, and staying true to who I am at the core,” he says. “Really, I just turn on the camera and record—and I’m just myself, at all times.”

This story originally appeared in May/June 2024 issue of ESSENCE magazine, on newsstands now!