All Of The Stunning Black Couples At The 2024 BET Awards

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

“Culture’s Biggest Night” didn’t disappoint! From the hottest performances by Meghan Thee Stallion, Latto, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith to an electrifying Usher’s Lifetime Achievement tribute. However, the amount of Black love on the blue carpet was the most memorable about the awards show.

Some of our favorite Black couples enjoyed the eventful night side by side and weren’t afraid to show their love for one another. From sweet partnerships like Niecy Nash Betts and her wife Jessica Betts (they dressed up in matching blue) to KJ and Skyh Black (those two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other) to Eric Bellinger and La’miyah Good, the Black celebrity couples were in the building.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite couples of the 2024 BET Awards.

01 01 Megan Good and Jonathan Majors LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good pose in the press room during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 02 KJ Smith and Skyh LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

03 03 Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

04 04 Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

05 05 Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

06 06 Michael Jai White and Gillian White LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Michael Jai White and Gillian White attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 J. Carter and Arrington Foster LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) J. Carter and Arrington Foster attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

08 08 Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Davale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

09 09 Shana Render and Killer Mike LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Shana Render and Killer Mike attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

10 10 Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

11 11 Chanda Gibson and Scott Mills (President & CEO, BET Media Group) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Chanda Gibson and Scott Mills, President & CEO, BET Media Group, attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

12 12 Eric Bellinger and La’Myia Good LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Eric Bellinger and La’Myia Good attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

13 13 Natasha Howard and Jac’Eil Duckworth LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Natasha Howard and Jac’Eil Duckworth attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

14 14 E-40 and his wife Tracy Stevens LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Tracy Stevens and E-40 attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

15 15 Darrin Henson and Taurey Henson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Darrin Henson and Taurey Henson attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

16 16 Akon and Amirror LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Akon and Amirror attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 Sean Ringgold and Brely Evans LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Sean Ringgold and Brely Evans attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

19 19 Kyla Pratt and Danny Kilpatrick LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Kyla Pratt and Danny Kirkpatrick attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

20 20 Angela White (Formerly Blac Chyna) and Derrick Milano LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Angela White and Derrick Milano attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)