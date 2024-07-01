HomeLifestyle

All Of The Stunning Black Couples At The 2024 BET Awards

This year's BET Awards were brimming with Black love from Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts to KJ and Skyh Black.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
By Dominique Fluker ·

“Culture’s Biggest Night” didn’t disappoint! From the hottest performances by Meghan Thee Stallion, Latto, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith to an electrifying Usher’s Lifetime Achievement tribute. However, the amount of Black love on the blue carpet was the most memorable about the awards show. 

Some of our favorite Black couples enjoyed the eventful night side by side and weren’t afraid to show their love for one another. From sweet partnerships like Niecy Nash Betts and her wife Jessica Betts (they dressed up in matching blue)  to KJ and Skyh Black (those two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other) to Eric Bellinger and La’miyah Good, the Black celebrity couples were in the building. 

Scroll down to see some of our favorite couples of the 2024 BET Awards. 

