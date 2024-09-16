See All The Black Love On The Red Carpet At The 2024 Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 15, 2024 – Viola Davis and Julius Tennon arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

On Sunday, September 15, the 2024 Emmys took place in Los Angeles. And while Black stars didn’t rake it up this year in Emmy wins (big congratulations to LaMorne Morris, a fellow Leo, for taking home a trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series), the event brought out some of our brightest stars, along with their romantic partners. There was Idris and Sabrina Elba, Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, and many more. As we do for every major event, we rounded up all the Black love moments at the 2024 Emmys. Scroll down to see who showed up and showed out for TV’s biggest night.

01 01 Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes The legendary stage and screen actress had hubby Vincent Hughes, Pennsylvania senator, by her side. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which she’d previously won. Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Millicent Shelton and Donald Samuel Shelton, a well-known director of music videos and for TV, was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the Apple TV+ project, Lessons in Chemistry. She had the support of her husband, Donald Samuel, on her big night. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Millicent Shelton and Donald Samuel attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 Mekhi and Reshelet Phifer Mekhi and his beautiful wife attended the 76th Emmy Awards where he was a presenter. He teamed up with fellow former TV doctors (remember when he was on E.R.?) Mindy Kaling and Zach Braff to present Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Mekhi Phifer and Reshelet Phifer attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 Caroline Joyner and Brittani Nichols Joyner, who is the director & co-head of inclusion at WME, was side by side with Brittani Nichols, a writer and producer for Abbott Elementary, which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series this year. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Caroline Joyner and Brittani Nichols attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 05 Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon The acting couple coordinated in black to attend the Emmys, which Hill was a presenter for after reuniting with his former West Wing cast mates. They presented the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

06 06 Dionne Harmon and Jesse Collins Harmon and Collins, who are president and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a top-notch production company, were on hand to celebrate good TV. The couple was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special, as they served as executive producers of Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show (they also won their first Emmy in 2022 for Dr. Dre’s epic Halftime Show). LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Dionne Harmon and Jesse Collins attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

07 07 Idris and Sabrina Elba The Elbas looked amazing, as usual, for the event. They were on hand because Idris was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the Apple TV+ series Hijack. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Another matching pair, the Betts were all smiles at the Emmys, which Niecy was a presenter for. She’s a former Emmy winner (taking home a statue just last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress for Dahmer). She presented Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with fellow former TV cops Jimmy Smits and Don Johnson (she was on Reno 911! and most recently, The Rookie: Feds). LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 09 Viola Davis and Julius Tennon The Emmy winner was on hand and looking very stylish alongside husband Julius Tennon for the big night. Davis was a presenter, teaming up with past popular TV lawyers Christine Baranski and Gina Torres, to hand out the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Davis won her Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing lawyer Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)