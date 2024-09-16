HomeLifestyle

See All The Black Love On The Red Carpet At The 2024 Emmys

In matching ensembles and with big smiles, these couples showed up and showed out for TV's biggest night.
LOS ANGELES, CA – September 15, 2024 – Viola Davis and Julius Tennon arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

On Sunday, September 15, the 2024 Emmys took place in Los Angeles. And while Black stars didn’t rake it up this year in Emmy wins (big congratulations to LaMorne Morris, a fellow Leo, for taking home a trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series), the event brought out some of our brightest stars, along with their romantic partners. There was Idris and Sabrina Elba, Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, and many more. As we do for every major event, we rounded up all the Black love moments at the 2024 Emmys. Scroll down to see who showed up and showed out for TV’s biggest night.

