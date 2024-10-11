HomeFashion

A Close Look At GU Summit Panelist Serena Page's Best Style Moments

Ever since Page won season 6 of 'Love Island' we've been paying close attention to the rising style maven.
A Close Look At GU Summit Panelist Serena Page's Best Style Moments
Getty Images
By Robyn Mowatt ·

This weekend the GU Disruptors Summit kicks off in Atlanta. On October 12 ESSENCE GU has a day planned with festivities that speak to Gen Z and those who are seeking networking opportunities. Additionally, panels, activations, and more will allow participants a glimpse into the universe that makes up ESSENCE GU. We are staunch supporters of these curated IRL experiences since they’re about including the next generation that’s directly behind millennials. What’s just as exciting as the forthcoming festivities are the fashion-forward looks that’ll spring upon Atlanta on the Summit’s fifth anniversary.

In preparation for the upcoming GU Disruptors Summit which will feature panelist and Love Island Season 6 winner Serena Page, we’re keying in on a few of her memorable red carpet moments. Page recently was a cover star for ESSENCE GU not just due to her impact but also her ability to resonate with folks. In recent months Serena has worn pieces from Theophilio to a vintage Roberto Cavalli number. Her appearances at New York Fashion Week shouldn’t be remiss, when she attended the Tory Burch show her look was a slam dunk.

As you prep to attend the GU Disruptors Summit look to Serena Page and her statement-making ensembles listed below for outfit inspiration.

TOPICS: 