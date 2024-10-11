Getty Images

This weekend the GU Disruptors Summit kicks off in Atlanta. On October 12 ESSENCE GU has a day planned with festivities that speak to Gen Z and those who are seeking networking opportunities. Additionally, panels, activations, and more will allow participants a glimpse into the universe that makes up ESSENCE GU. We are staunch supporters of these curated IRL experiences since they’re about including the next generation that’s directly behind millennials. What’s just as exciting as the forthcoming festivities are the fashion-forward looks that’ll spring upon Atlanta on the Summit’s fifth anniversary.

In preparation for the upcoming GU Disruptors Summit which will feature panelist and Love Island Season 6 winner Serena Page, we’re keying in on a few of her memorable red carpet moments. Page recently was a cover star for ESSENCE GU not just due to her impact but also her ability to resonate with folks. In recent months Serena has worn pieces from Theophilio to a vintage Roberto Cavalli number. Her appearances at New York Fashion Week shouldn’t be remiss, when she attended the Tory Burch show her look was a slam dunk.

As you prep to attend the GU Disruptors Summit look to Serena Page and her statement-making ensembles listed below for outfit inspiration.

01 01 Us Weekly And Pluto TV: Reality TV Stars Of The Year LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) JaNa Craig and Serena Page attend Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

02 02 An Evening with Kordell & Serena With Bumble LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend an evening with Kordell & Serena on September 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Bumble)

03 03 Celebrity Sighting In New York City NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are seen in Times Square on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

04 04 Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2025 Show BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Serena Page attends Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2025 during New York Fashion Week at Skylight at the Refinery on September 09, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

05 05 PH5 Spring/Summer 2025 Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Serena Page attends the PH5 fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

06 06 IHG Hotels & Resorts’ US Open Grand Slam Social NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: (L-R) Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend IHG Hotels & Resorts’ US Open Grand Slam Social on August 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IHG)

07 07 “Love Island USA: The Reunion” Photo Call NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: Serena Page attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)