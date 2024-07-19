HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Childish Gambino, JT, Flyana Boss And More

Today’s list also includes Khalid's “Ground” and a collaboration from Rob49 and Cardi B titled “On Dat Money.”
Best New Music This Week: Childish Gambino, JT, Flyana Boss And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. July has been an amazing month thus far, and there’s been no signs of things letting up. From established musicians to the up-and-coming artists, everyone’s musical palette will be satisfied this time around.

Today, Donald Glover—also known as Childish Gambino—releases his sixth and final album under the moniker, Bando Stone and The New World. Just a few weeks after appearing at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, JT drops her solo debut, the aptly-titled City Cinderella. Rob49 and Cardi teamed up to create the upbeat track, “On Dat Money.” Today’s list also includes music from Khalid, Äyanna, Flyana Boss, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

TOPICS: 