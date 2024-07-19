Best New Music This Week: Childish Gambino, JT, Flyana Boss And More

Happy Friday, folks. July has been an amazing month thus far, and there’s been no signs of things letting up. From established musicians to the up-and-coming artists, everyone’s musical palette will be satisfied this time around.

Today, Donald Glover—also known as Childish Gambino—releases his sixth and final album under the moniker, Bando Stone and The New World. Just a few weeks after appearing at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, JT drops her solo debut, the aptly-titled City Cinderella. Rob49 and Cardi teamed up to create the upbeat track, “On Dat Money.” Today’s list also includes music from Khalid, Äyanna, Flyana Boss, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Childish Gambino – ‘Bando Stone and the New World’ Today, Childish Gambino released his sixth studio album ‘Bando Stone and The New World’ via RCA Records. Listen to it HERE.

JT – ‘City Cinderella’ Today, JT drops her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, via Quality Control. The 16-track tape includes collaborations with DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Blxst – ‘I’ll Always Come Find You’ After a long wait, Blxst has finally released his official studio album debut, I’ll Always Come Find You. The album features 2 Chainz, Fatman Scoop, Offset, Joyce Wrice, and more. Check it out HERE.

Big Sean – “Yes” After announcing the upcoming release of his sixth solo album “Better Me Than You,” dropping August 9 on Def Jam, Big Sean unveils “Yes.” Hear it HERE.

Khalid – “Ground” With the release of his highly anticipated third album Sincere just weeks away, Khalid releases “Ground.” Check it out HERE.

Rob49 & Cardi B – “On Dat Money” Rob49 has dropped a new single, “On Dat Money,” featuring an appearance from Cardi B. Watch the visual HERE.

Culture ft. BIA, Lakeyah & Flau'jae – "Can't Get Enough" Today, Culture Jam releases the first track from its new season tomorrow titled "Can't Get Enough" ft. BIA, Lakeyah & Flau'jae. Listen to the ensemble record HERE.

Äyanna – "Boys Like U" After an active 2023, UK pop princess Äyanna has returned with her first solo single of the year "Boys Like You." Check it out HERE.

Flyana Boss – “Hot Butter Summertime” Today, the viral sensation Flyana Boss releases the new track, “Hot Butter Summertime.” Listen to the brand new single HERE.