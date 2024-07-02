JT Announces Release Date For First Solo Project, ‘City Cinderella’

As summer heats up, JT aims to make her stamp on the new season with the upcoming mixtape, City Cinderella. Set for release on July 19, this project will be the Florida native’s debut mixtape as a solo artist.

Fresh off of the success of her remix to “OKAY” with Jeezy, JT will take her talents to the ESSENCE Festival this week, where she’ll be performing on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 5 while participating in the BeautyCon Panel the following day.

JT has enjoyed an incredible run in 2024, as the song “OKAY” netted over 40 million U.S. streams to date. Widely considered one of the greatest rap groups of all time, City Girls built JT into a hip-hop powerhouse. As a solo superstar, she continues to impress with her swagger and unshakable confidence. This year, she dominated the Hot 100 and set the club circuit on fire with her celebrated JT’s Coming Tour.

The 16-track City Cinderella hits the streets on July 19, 2024. Fans can pre-order the mixtape HERE.