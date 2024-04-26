The Best Celebrity Style Moments Of The Week

Getty Images

This week in celebrity style kept us inspired. Actresses and singers alike attended the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric world premiere event as well as a few red carpets. Our January/February cover star actress Tracee Ellis Ross wore an all-black leather outfit with a pop of red that she achieved with her small handbag from Alaïa as an accessory. Her top had a tie detail to cinch in her waist while her shoes blended with her leather pants seamlessly.

Over at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book launch, Gabrielle Union stunned in a custom Staud gown styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. The multi-colored frock was striking especially when paired with eloquent Tiffany & Co. jewelry. At The Time 100 Gala, Da’Vine Joy Randolph shined in a divine custom gown by Elisabetta Franchi. Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald were responsible for this fashionable moment. Fantasia appeared on the same red carpet as Randolph in an incredible gown by Mônot—Daniel Hawkins, her longtime stylist, styled her.

Ciara popped out this week in a deep burgundy double breasted coat by The Frankie Shop. She kept her look simple with a white top underneath tucked into a pair of loose denim jeans. Peeking from her pants was a pair of black pointed toe shoes. To accessorize, she wore a diamond choker layered over a gold necklace, a few rings on both hands, and opaque black sunglasses. Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Fousheé arrived in an all-black leather look too. Her outfit was comprised of tight fitting pants, a structured shoulder on her jacket, and biker gloves and a Yankees hat.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, actress Regina King stepped out in a pink floral dress designed by Louis Vuitton, styled by Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon. The collared sleeveless dress was cinched at the waist with a leg slit, and ruffled down King’s physique perfectly. Next, at the Poolman premiere in Los Angeles, actress DeWanda Wise wore a bold yellow gown by Raisa Vanessa.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity style moments from this week.

01 01 Da’Vine Joy Randolph Attends The Time100 Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

02 02 Fantasia Burrino Attends The Time100 Gala Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

03 03 Gabrielle Union At Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Launch Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

04 04 Quinta Brunson At Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Launch Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

05 05 Laura Harrier At Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Launch Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

06 06 Tracee Ellis Ross At The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

07 07 Ciara At The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

08 08 Justine Skye At The Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class Premiere Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

09 09 Fousheé At The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

10 10 Ugo Mozie At The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

11 11 Evan Ross At The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

12 12 Regina King At The “A Man In Full” Screening VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

13 13 DeWanda Wise At The Los Angeles Premiere Of “Poolman” Monica Schipper/Getty Images