Celebrate Lil Nas X’s Bday Through Some Of His Best Looks

Happy Birthday Montero, aka Lil Nas X. The rapper turns 23 years old this Sunday, April 9th. The viral sensation rose to fame back in late 2018/early 2019 from the song “Old Town Road.” He’s been making hits ever since then and putting on unforgettable performances. On top of that, the looks he’s always managed to pull off have been equally as unforgettable as his music. From Versace at the Met Gala, Christopher John Rogers at the AMA’s, front row at Coach, and LaQuan Smith — he’s become quite the stylish star. The rapper is also a queer icon which has never really been the case in the genre of hip-hop. He’s taken hate with grace and a dash of cleverness.

He’s not afraid to be exactly who he is, and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks. This is reflected in every iconic look that he’s ever given us. Lil Nas X is a top charting artist who knew he would be a star. He worked hard to get to the place he’s in and is, again, only 23 years old. He hit charts and virality at just 19-going-on-20. Let him be an inspiration to you that you can really do anything you put your mind to and that being yourself pays off just as much as hard work.

Take a look through his most iconic looks throughout his burgeoning career below.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Rapper Lil Nas X poses in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The 21st BET Awards Lil Nas X attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X, winner of the Video of the Year award for ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name),’ attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X poses at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

2022 MTV Video Music Awards NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Lil Nas X, winner of Male Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Hat Trick, poses in the press room at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

2021 iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 06: Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center on December 6, 2021 in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minn. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

2021 Audacy Beach Festival FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Lil Nas X performs on stage during Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 05, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Lil Nas X attends the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at City Market Social House on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

2021 iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

2021 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Lil Nas X attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

2021 Tom Ford Ombré Leather Parfum Launch WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Lil Nas X attends the launch of Tom Ford’s Ombré Leather Parfum on December 02, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

2021 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration – Arrivals WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: GQ’s Musician of the Year and Men of the Year cover star Lil Nas X attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

2021 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

2021 Thom Browne Fashion Show NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Lil Nas X is seen on November 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Celebrity Sightings In New York City – February 13, 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Lil Nas X attends the Coach Fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – October 31, 2022 LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 31: Lil Nas is seen on October 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images)

ACL Music Festival 2022 – Weekend 1 AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Lil Nas X performs in concert during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)