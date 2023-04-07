Home · News

Celebrate Lil Nas X's Bday Through Some Of His Best Looks

The "Old Town Road" rapper and iconic internet troll is turning 23 years old this weekend.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Happy Birthday Montero, aka Lil Nas X. The rapper turns 23 years old this Sunday, April 9th. The viral sensation rose to fame back in late 2018/early 2019 from the song “Old Town Road.” He’s been making hits ever since then and putting on unforgettable performances. On top of that, the looks he’s always managed to pull off have been equally as unforgettable as his music. From Versace at the Met Gala, Christopher John Rogers at the AMA’s, front row at Coach, and LaQuan Smith — he’s become quite the stylish star. The rapper is also a queer icon which has never really been the case in the genre of hip-hop. He’s taken hate with grace and a dash of cleverness.

He’s not afraid to be exactly who he is, and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks. This is reflected in every iconic look that he’s ever given us. Lil Nas X is a top charting artist who knew he would be a star. He worked hard to get to the place he’s in and is, again, only 23 years old. He hit charts and virality at just 19-going-on-20. Let him be an inspiration to you that you can really do anything you put your mind to and that being yourself pays off just as much as hard work.

Take a look through his most iconic looks throughout his burgeoning career below.

