The Best Celebrity Style Moments Of The Week

Getty Images

Now that the much-awaited Monday event, the Met Gala, has passed, let’s take a closer look at the after-party looks that didn’t get enough attention. We can imagine the rooms filled with champagne towers, flashing lights, loud music, and a luxurious vibe. Following the gala, celebrities gather once again to indulge in another round of extravagance behind the scenes.

While the parties are just as exclusive as the gala, we’ve luckily gotten to catch a glimpse of these celebrities as they arrived at their respective party venues, including Usher’s Secret Garden Afterparty and Cardi B’s Revolve afterparty. At the SSENSE afterparty, JT was seen performing while wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit consisting of a baggy denim skirt and a leopard print jacket with a huge fur hood attached. Her style evolution is one we’ve been following since she first gained fame as a solo artist.

While Zendaya wasn’t seen at the afterparties, her exit from the MET Gala in a dark gray Loewe gown was enough of a view. The pleated dress featured a diamond-clad halter detail with an open back and a leg sit to complete the look. Actress Jodie Turner-Smith showed off some skin walking into an afterparty in a Burberry sequined yellow set with undone ties for a sensual effect. Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B’s red custom Revolve corset-style dress with her diamond choker accompanying her look. Actress Taraji P. Henson stunned in an all-black outfit for an afterparty, donning the rising trend of capri pants paired with a corset style top and a cropped blazer.

Men of the hour, rapper Lil’ Nas X, NBA star Odell Beckham Jr., and our cover star Usher all showed up to the function looking dapper in their own way. Usher’s deep red velvet suit by Mugler featured a side closure with a pin of a small bouquet of roses to stay on theme for the entire night. Beckham opted for a denim-on-denim look for his afterparty experience in a zip-up collared jacket in an oversized fit and a baggy pair of pants. Lil’ Nas X also wore a fur-printed look, which consisted of a cow print black and white zip-up jacket, a pair of leather shorts, and black fur boots.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity-style moments this week.

JT Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

JT at SSENSE Met Gala Party for Jean Paul Gaultier x Shayne Oliver Group held at Sapphire on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith Wearing Burberry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen at Casa Cipriani on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

Lil’ Nas X Wearing Alexander Wang

Lil Nas X at the Boom at The Standard Met Gala After Party held at The Boom Boom Room, The Standard Hotel on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Zendaya Wearing Loewe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Zendaya arrives at a afterparty on May 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

Usher Wearing Mugler

Usher at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson Wearing Simkhai

Taraji P. Henson at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Cardi B Wearing Revolve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Cardi B arrives at an after party on May 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

Odell Beckham Jr.