14 Adorable Photos Of Mo'Nique And Sidney Hicks' Love Over The Years

Today is Mo’Nique’s birthday, and everyone knows she deeply loves her husband of 18 years.

The Oscar-winning actress and comedian is known not only for riveting performances but for her love for her family, which includes her four sons: Shalon, Jonathan, David, Mark Jr., and, of course, her beloved husband, Sidney Hicks.

The two are inseparable, attached to the hip, with an unbreakable bond despite the critics. Throughout her career, Mo’Nique has emphasized the importance of her union, which spans decades. The pair grew up in Baltimore and 10th grade at Randallstown High School, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the actress had two marriages before Hicks and had a son, and Hicks was in a long-term relationship and had a child himself, they remained friends throughout those relationships. After those relationships ended, the close friends became roommates, leading to their love affair. “Our energies and spirits just connected,” the actress told THR. “We’ve not been apart since,” she said.

When speaking to The New York Times, Hicks said: “Before she was my wife, she was my sister,” adding, “And there have been moments when she was like my little girl. When you go through all these dynamics with someone, you understand them.”

Check out some of the sweetest photos of Mo’Nique And Sidney Hicks throughout the years.

