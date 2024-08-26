Keke Palmer's Style Evolution From Edgy Icon To Old Hollywood Glam

Getty Images

Actress, singer, producer, podcaster, and most importantly, mother Keke Palmer has had many eras that we might’ve forgotten. From Akeela and the Bee to Nope, Keke is an actress that we all feel we’ve either grown up with or watched blossom into the woman she is today. Her moniker, “Keep-a-job” Palmer, is hilariously accurate, and another notion that won’t be lost on us is that she’s a fashion star.

Over her budding stardom, time flew and so did her youthful sense of style. As a Nickelodeon star, her kiddie layers, leggings, and high-top sneakers were set aside for luxe gowns and sensual, chic ensembles that have stayed on our minds since it first hit the internet. Palmer’s transformation on the red carpet is often overlooked, given her numerous roles and responsibilities in the industry. However, she has undergone several aesthetic changes that deserve recognition, especially in honor of the Virgo season and her birthday.

We believe Palmer draws inspiration from Rihanna, particularly evident in her shaved head, undercut, and dramatic looks reminiscent of Rihanna’s style. Her 2016 American Music Awards look was similar to Rih’s Swarovski crystal sheer gown that she wore at the 2014 CFDA Awards. The 2010s were surely a time for experimenting. Then there was her 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video awards look that displayed an even more edgy look with her purple-shaven head paired with a simple black dress. Over the years, she has developed a more pulled-back, old Hollywood energy in her style, largely due to the influence of her creative director, Sergio Hudson, who has made the star look like her household name.

At the 2023 Met Gala, celebrating the theme of Karl Lagerfeld, her pearl dress was a dream that spoke to that old Hollywood aesthetic. A year later at the gala, she took it up a notch to further express that she is still a woman of experimentation and bold expression. Keke Palmer cannot be confined to any stylistic or other boxes. Keep scrolling to see how the Virgo of the hour transformed on the red carpet.

01 01 Keke Palmer At The 28th Annual Webby Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Keke Palmer attends the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

02 02 Keke Palmer At The 2024 Met Gala Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Keke Palmer At The 66th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Keke Palmer attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

04 04 Keke Palmer At The 55th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Keke Palmer attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

05 05 Keke Palmer At The The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

06 06 Keke Palmer At The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

07 07 Keke Palmer At The Academy’s 13th Governors Awards Keke Palmer at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Stephan (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Keke Palmer At The SZA + TDE’s Official GRAMMY After Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Keke Palmer attends the SZA + TDE’s Official GRAMMY After Party at Caviar Kaspia Los Angeles on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

09 09 Keke Palmer At The 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

10 10 Keke Palmer At The 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 04: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

11 11 Keke Palmer At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

12 12 Keke Palmer At The 2019 Angel Ball NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Keke Palmer arrives at the Angel Ball 2019 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

13 13 Keke Palmer At The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the “Hustlers” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF)

14 14 Keke Palmer At The 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards TORONTO, ON – JUNE 18: Keke Palmer arrives at the 2017 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

15 15 Keke Palmer At The 2016 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Actress Keke Palmer arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

16 16 Keke Palmer At The iHeartRadio Music Awards INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Actress Keke Palmer arrives at iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

17 17 Keke Palmer At The ABFF Awards Keke Palmer (Photo by Brian To/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

18 18 Keke Palmer At The 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Keke Palmer arrives at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

19 19 Keke Palmer At The 2016 People’s Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Actress Keke Palmer arrives at People’s Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

20 20 Keke Palmer At The 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actress Keke Palmer attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

21 21 Keke Palmer At The 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Keke Palmer arrives at the 2015 MusiCares Person of The Year honoring Bob Dylan held at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)