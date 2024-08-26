HomeFashion

Keke Palmer's Style Evolution From Edgy Icon To Old Hollywood Glam

It’s officially Virgo season, meaning we must compile the crème de la crème of the multi-hyphenate’s best red carpet moments to date.
Actress, singer, producer, podcaster, and most importantly, mother Keke Palmer has had many eras that we might’ve forgotten. From Akeela and the Bee to Nope, Keke is an actress that we all feel we’ve either grown up with or watched blossom into the woman she is today. Her moniker, “Keep-a-job” Palmer, is hilariously accurate, and another notion that won’t be lost on us is that she’s a fashion star.

Over her budding stardom, time flew and so did her youthful sense of style. As a Nickelodeon star, her kiddie layers, leggings, and high-top sneakers were set aside for luxe gowns and sensual, chic ensembles that have stayed on our minds since it first hit the internet. Palmer’s transformation on the red carpet is often overlooked, given her numerous roles and responsibilities in the industry. However, she has undergone several aesthetic changes that deserve recognition, especially in honor of the Virgo season and her birthday.

We believe Palmer draws inspiration from Rihanna, particularly evident in her shaved head, undercut, and dramatic looks reminiscent of Rihanna’s style. Her 2016 American Music Awards look was similar to Rih’s Swarovski crystal sheer gown that she wore at the 2014 CFDA Awards. The 2010s were surely a time for experimenting. Then there was her 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video awards look that displayed an even more edgy look with her purple-shaven head paired with a simple black dress. Over the years, she has developed a more pulled-back, old Hollywood energy in her style, largely due to the influence of her creative director, Sergio Hudson, who has made the star look like her household name.

At the 2023 Met Gala, celebrating the theme of Karl Lagerfeld, her pearl dress was a dream that spoke to that old Hollywood aesthetic. A year later at the gala, she took it up a notch to further express that she is still a woman of experimentation and bold expression. Keke Palmer cannot be confined to any stylistic or other boxes. Keep scrolling to see how the Virgo of the hour transformed on the red carpet.

