Courtesy of Instagram/@beyonce

Before we reach the end of Virgo season, we wanted to give those that were born between August 23 and September 22 their flowers. Virgos are imaginative, creative, and intelligent. Their expressive nature leads them to overtly showcase their enthusiasm for what they are passionate about – often through their art or their style. Whether you’re a fan of the sixth zodiac sign or not, you can’t deny their star power or their glamorous outfits. As a token of appreciation, we’ve rounded up our favorite style moments from seven of our favorite celebrity Virgos.