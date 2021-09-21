Before we reach the end of Virgo season, we wanted to give those that were born between August 23 and September 22 their flowers. Virgos are imaginative, creative, and intelligent. Their expressive nature leads them to overtly showcase their enthusiasm for what they are passionate about – often through their art or their style. Whether you’re a fan of the sixth zodiac sign or not, you can’t deny their star power or their glamorous outfits. As a token of appreciation, we’ve rounded up our favorite style moments from seven of our favorite celebrity Virgos.
01
Zendaya, September 1
Now, we have already touched on why Zendaya is that fashion girl. She is another stylish queen that has several memorable fashionable moments under her belt. Here, Law Roach and Zendaya, the unstoppable duo, pull from Versace’s archive to pay homage to Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’ dress – just because.
02
Ava DuVernay, August 24
We can always count on Miss Ava Duvernay to serve regalness in the most effortless way possible. Her outfit to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was a custom moment created by Jason Bolden. The pop of fuschia and the cinched waist is everything.
03
Beyoncé, September 4
It is no secret that Queen Bey is a Virgo or that whenever she steps out, she’s in a look. For someone who has been in the spotlight since her childhood, you can imagine that Beyoncé has had countless fashionable moments. We could have listed every outfit worn in her Disney Plus film, Black Is King, as they were stunning enough to win stylist Zerina Akers an Emmy. But, today we’ll highlight Bey’s ensemble worn for the 2019 Lion King premiere. She’s dripped in gold serving ethereal goddess and kingdom realness.
04
Jodie Turner-Smith, September 7
Our favorite British actress giving us a vibrant look in a floral Christopher John Rogers balloon skirt.
05
Keke Palmer, August 26
How could you not love Keke?! She was the most amazing host for the 2021 Met Gala and looked so amazing in her glimmery Sergio Hudson dress and big hair – inspired by Diana Ross.
06
Michael Jackson, August 29
The man, the myth, the legend. It’s only right that we recognize the late Michael Jackson. He was known for his glamour and sparkle, and pioneering cropped black trousers with white socks in the most stylish way. Our dear MJ attended the 26th annual Grammy Awards wearing a fully crystalized jacket, his signature Aviator sunglasses, and his famous blinged out gloves. Forever iconic!
07
Taraji P. Henson, September 11
Our favorite D.C. native, Miss Taraji P. Henson, hosted the 2021 Bet Awards and one of her wardrobe changes included this red vintage glamour moment. Yes ma’am!