30 Famous Black Virgos

loliputa

August 23 kicks off the first day of Virgo, a sign beloved by many. Hardworking and practical, Virgos can be shy before getting to know those outside of their inner circle.

Famous celebrity Virgos have similar traits– think Michael Jackson and Beyoncé for example — but looking at this list of famous Black virgos, you might see a few additional stars who you should’ve known were virgos based on personality alone as well. Check them out below.

*This article was originally published August 23, 2017