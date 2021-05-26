JT and Yung Miami are the energetic standouts who make up the iconic and fashionable rap duo the City Girls. Since the release of their album Period in 2018, the girls have climbed their way up to the top of the music industry, building a successful career, topping the charts and ultimately becoming a household name.

Just days ago, the full version of their latest song Twerkulator was released after being one of the most trending sounds of TikTok for months, proving yet again that the City Girls reign is here to stay. But they haven’t just taken over the rap game, the duo’s also been dominating the the fashion industry lately, collaborating with brands like Boohoo and Icon Swim, and rocking custom Moschino and Chanel in their music videos.

From red carpet premieres, to photoshoots, music videos, and vacations, JT and Yung Miami are slowly becoming fashion icons in their own right—starting trends, influencing an entire generation, and slaying every look they wear. Here are 20 of the best fashion looks from the stylish and talented rap duo!