JT and Yung Miami are the energetic standouts who make up the iconic and fashionable rap duo the City Girls. Since the release of their album Period in 2018, the girls have climbed their way up to the top of the music industry, building a successful career, topping the charts and ultimately becoming a household name.
Just days ago, the full version of their latest song Twerkulator was released after being one of the most trending sounds of TikTok for months, proving yet again that the City Girls reign is here to stay. But they haven’t just taken over the rap game, the duo’s also been dominating the the fashion industry lately, collaborating with brands like Boohoo and Icon Swim, and rocking custom Moschino and Chanel in their music videos.
From red carpet premieres, to photoshoots, music videos, and vacations, JT and Yung Miami are slowly becoming fashion icons in their own right—starting trends, influencing an entire generation, and slaying every look they wear. Here are 20 of the best fashion looks from the stylish and talented rap duo!
01
Pucci Sisters
JT and Miami decided to wear matching Emilio Pucci fits, with JT wearing a mini-skirt set, while Yung Miami wore a dress. Both paired the pink and yellow outfits with yellow Birkin bags and white Bottega Veneta and Tom Ford heels.
Instagram/YungMiami305
02
Metallic Madness
In another coordinating look, JT and Yung Miami paired their blue and purple mesh dresses with matching hair and silver heels.
Instagram/CityGirls
03
Cheetahlicious
JT and Yung Miami sport matching nude and cheetah print jumpsuits and heels.
Yung Miami on set for the Throat Baby music video in a velvet, magenta number.
Instagram/CityGirls
06
Seeing Green
JT on set of the Throat Baby music video in lime green velvet with lime green hair.
Instagram/CityGirls
07
A Touch Of Yellow
JT looks stunning in this multicolored top paired with yellow shorts.
Instagram/TheGirlJT
08
Under The Sea
JT and Yung Miami both paired gold heels with their gorgeous dresses. JT wore a floral pattern dress, while Yung Miami channeled her inner Ariel in a starfish patterned dress.
Instagram/TheGirlJT
09
Patterned Princesses
JT paired a white cropped blouse with a pink mini skirt and white heels. Yung Miami went for a more checkered look with red and white shorts paired with a matching cropped top and red boots.
Instagram/TheGirlJT
10
Bikini Barbie
Miami looks glowing on her vacation in Jamaica earlier this year, wearing a swimsuit from Sorella Boutique.
Instagram/YungMiami305
11
Dior’d Down
Wearing all Christian Dior, JT stunned in a matching crop top and mini skirt set with a Dior Saddle Bag.
Instagram/TheGirlJT
12
Fur Friends
The girls kept it more casual in these outfits. JT paired a black top with a jacket and mini skirt, while Yung Miami paired her black top with jeans and throws in some color, with a pink scarf matching her hair. Both girls accessorize with a chain around their neck with the City Girls logo.
Instagram/YungMiami305
13
The Golden Goddess
Yung Miami stepped out for her birthday earlier this year in this custom yellow Quintin Michael dress covered in Swarovski crystals.
Instagram/CityGirls
14
Jet Setters
For the Flewed Out music video, the City girls wore these blue and white sets and matched them with Goyard suitcases to fit the theme of the video and song.
Instagram/CityGirls
15
Feeling Blue
In this look, JT wore a beige dress, pairing it with a brown and blue Gucci cardigan with a matching light blue Birkin bag.
Instagram/TheGirlJT
16
“Keeping It Classy”
In this whole look styled by Yung Miami herself, she wore all Dolce and Gabbana, pairing her dress with a matching D&G belt and heels.
Instagram/YungMiami305
17
A Message For The Haters
Yung Miami and JT kept it cute and casual in these looks. Miami wore this black and white Christian Dior set, pairing it with matching shoes and a black Birkin bag, while JT paired her red outfit with white Prada boots.
Instagram/CityGirls
18
Regal In Ruffles
Miami wears this custom green ruffled dress from Oyemwen at the 2019 Billboard awards.
19
Covergirls
JT and Yung Miami graced the cover of Billboard wearing matching black and white blazers with heels and biker shorts. The looks were crafted by none other than celebrity stylist Law Roach.
Billboard
20
Something For The Summer
Miami is serving looks once again in a matching set from Chanel, paired with a pink purse and light blue heels.