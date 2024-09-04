21 Fashion Moments Beyoncé Made Iconic With Dazzling Details

Getty Images

Beyoncé Knowles is a woman of many talents, from singing and dancing with excellence always on her mind. It’s Virgo season, and with that comes a Virgo’s Groove like no other. Queen Bey’s melodic voice and swift dance moves aren’t the only things we’ve kept up with over the years—it was also her fashion, meticulously detailed from head to toe, that drew us in. Whether it’s the flawless tailoring, bold embellishments, or her love for shimmering fabrics, Beyoncé’s fashion moments have always been about the details that make her looks truly unforgettable.

From her silver two-piece outfit during her 2006 performance at the BET Awards to her sparkling red plunging neckline gown at the 2017 Grammy Awards while pregnant, Beyoncé’s style on and off the red carpet should be applauded. She’s worked tirelessly on her costumes on stage during her recent Renaissance Tour, and with that came the support of many Black designers from Brandon Blackwood, Ferragamo’s Maximillian Davis, LaQuan Smith, and more. Her mother used to design many of her and Destiny’s Child’s looks throughout their girl group years. This must’ve been a gateway into the fashion scene as she saw firsthand how a garment was made.

Virgos are often seen as perfectionists, and Queen Bey definitely fits that description. Her performances strive for flawlessness, as do her looks. She has won numerous Grammys and other awards over the years, and she has also captured our fashion team’s hearts with the intentional and intricate looks she has showcased throughout her career. Happy birthday to one of our favorite Virgos of all time.

01 01 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 9th Annual 2000 MTV Movie Awards Singer Sisqo and Singer Beyonce Knowles attend the Ninth Annual MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2000 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The Austin Powers Premiere In 2002 Beyonce Knowles during Austin Powers in Goldmember – New York Screening – After-Party at Barneys New York in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

03 03 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The On MTV’s TRL In 2002 Beyonce Knowles during Mike Myers and Beyonce Knowles Promote “Austin Powers in Goldmember” on MTV’s TRL at Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bill Davila/FilmMagic)

04 04 Destiny’s Child At The 2002 44th Grammy Awards Destiny’s Child during 44th GRAMMY Awards – Sony Music Entertainment After-Party at Morton’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

05 05 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2004 46th Annual Grammy Awards Beyonce arrives at the Sony BMG Grammy party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles. (Photo by Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

06 06 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 46th Annual Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 8: Singer Beyonce Knowles performs the song “Dangerously in Love” at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

07 07 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2004 46th Annual Grammy Awards Beyonce, winner of five Grammy Awards (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

08 08 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2006 6th Annual BET Awards Beyonce performs “Deja Vu” during 6th Annual BET Awards – Show at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

09 09 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2012 MET Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Beyonce Knowles attends the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

10 10 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2015 MET Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Beyonce arrives at “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

11 11 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

12 12 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2016 MET Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Beyonce Knowles attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Venturelli/FilmMagic)

13 13 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2017 59th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

14 14 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The The 2017 59th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce accepts award onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

15 15 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

16 16 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The The 2016 58th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Beyonce speaks onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

17 17 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The Atlantis The 2023 Royal Grand Reveal Weekend DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

18 18 Beyoncé’s Knowles At The 2023 65th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

19 19 Beyoncé’s Knowles In New York NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Beyonce is seen at Kelly Rowland’s movie premiere on February 15, 2024 in ny, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

20 20 Beyoncé’s Knowles In The Amsterdam Renaissance World Tour AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JUNE 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)