21 Fashion Moments Beyoncé Made Iconic With Dazzling Details

In celebration of the Virgo icon’s birthday, we’ve rounded up her most unforgettable looks, showcasing the intricate details, bold metallics, and signature sparkles that have defined her style.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Beyoncé Knowles is a woman of many talents, from singing and dancing with excellence always on her mind. It’s Virgo season, and with that comes a Virgo’s Groove like no other. Queen Bey’s melodic voice and swift dance moves aren’t the only things we’ve kept up with over the years—it was also her fashion, meticulously detailed from head to toe, that drew us in. Whether it’s the flawless tailoring, bold embellishments, or her love for shimmering fabrics, Beyoncé’s fashion moments have always been about the details that make her looks truly unforgettable.

From her silver two-piece outfit during her 2006 performance at the BET Awards to her sparkling red plunging neckline gown at the 2017 Grammy Awards while pregnant, Beyoncé’s style on and off the red carpet should be applauded. She’s worked tirelessly on her costumes on stage during her recent Renaissance Tour, and with that came the support of many Black designers from Brandon Blackwood, Ferragamo’s Maximillian Davis, LaQuan Smith, and more. Her mother used to design many of her and Destiny’s Child’s looks throughout their girl group years. This must’ve been a gateway into the fashion scene as she saw firsthand how a garment was made. 

Virgos are often seen as perfectionists, and Queen Bey definitely fits that description. Her performances strive for flawlessness, as do her looks. She has won numerous Grammys and other awards over the years, and she has also captured our fashion team’s hearts with the intentional and intricate looks she has showcased throughout her career. Happy birthday to one of our favorite Virgos of all time.

