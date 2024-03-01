Essence Fashion Digest: Schiaparelli Reveals A Striking Collection, Lori Harvey Wears Ferragamo, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with noteworthy moments that we had to highlight. First up, Lori Harvey wore a head-turning Ferragamo look to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Solange, who has an affinity for wearing the brand to special occasions also wore a black dress by Ferragamo to the show. Tennis icon Serena Williams wore an Off-White look to the brand’s latest presentation and channeled a bit of her inner athlete with a letterman jacket.

Next, Olivier Rousteing’s latest Balmain collection was regal and filled with an assortment of impressive looks. His works were reminiscent of Schiaparelli, who also showed in Paris. The Schiaparelli collection designed by Daniel Roseberry featured a bevy of gold motifs. Menswear designer Bianca Sanders also revealed a new collection which was an ode to a special friendship. James Baldwin served as one of her muses.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton wore a sleek Gucci outfit to the Bahrain Grand Prix and had the internet talking about it for days. The look was yet another win for Hamilton who has redefined what an F1 driver should be spotted wearing ahead of races. Lastly, plus-sized fashion brand Eloquii has released a new denim collection featuring upgraded styles for everyday wear. Keep scrolling to stay up-to-date on all things fashion.

Eloquii Releases A New Denim Collection

Plus-sized brand Eloquii has released its long-awaited denim collection. The new collection features classic styles like well-fitting straight-leg, skinny, and baggy jeans as well as denim jackets. The collection’s colorways feature classic blue, black, and white pieces that fit like a glove on curvy body types. The collection is out now, so you can rock a Canadian tux this spring.

Shop the new denim collection on Eloquii.com.

Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection Is For The Maximalists

The newest Schiaparelli collection was a collection for maximalists. Daniel Goldberry’s fixation with gold outfits lives on in this collection in the form of oversized jewelry pieces, buttons, and accessories. Structured suits, denim, tweed, and wool pieces also filled the runway. The denim looks were also structured to be suit sets, creating the ultimate Canadian tuxedo while wool coats with caps to accessorize were featured. Elegant fur coats were included with luxe textures and strong shoulders, creating a piece that teetered minimal and maximal perfectly.

Model on the runway at Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2024 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Pavillon Vendôme on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Serena Williams Wear Off-White

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Serena Williams attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Yesterday Serena Williams was spotted wearing a black cut-out dress to the Off-White runway show in Paris. The sleeves wrapped around her hands in a sporty way and to add more of an athletic element to her look, she added a varsity-style bomber jacket with Off-White branding on the chest. A pair of black pointed-toe pumps and matching sunglasses were the accessories Williams paired with her look.

Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Was A Love Letter to Bordeaux

The womenswear collection designed by creative director Olivier Rousteing was an ode to his French hometown, Bordeaux. He reflected on happy memories in these pieces that had childlike motifs of grape-shaped embroidery, sunny picnics, and rainy days. Large gold accessories that were reminiscent of Schiaparelli were featured on the runway while structured suiting and trench coats were also a part of the collection. Dresses with grapes and picnic prints filled the collection to highlight the beautiful French region.

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Bianca Saunders Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Reflected On Friendship

Menswear designer Bianca Sanders’ latest collection is a reflection on friendship. She comments on mirroring and twinning with James Baldwin and Richard Avedon as her inspirations. Their friendship was halted after attending school together but once they reconnected into adulthood a book entitled Nothing Personal was co-written by the pair in 1964. Sanders uses excellent tailoring to ruminate on this element of friendship where ideas merge and reflect on another, and the complexities of menswear today. Structured suiting, vibrant colors, and elevated minimal silhouettes are uplifted in this collection.

Lewis Hamilton Wears Gucci

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is a name synonymous with stylishness. It was no surprise that he wore a Gucci look to the Bahrain Grand Prix. The look was fresh off the runway yet he made it his own. It consisted of a studded top with blue jeans and red loafers. He somehow made the same runway outfit look better than it did on the runway.

Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Lori Harvey Wears Ferragamo

Entrepreneur Lori Harvey wore a glam Ferragamo look to the brand’s latest runway show in Paris. Her dress was a robe-style satin gown with black and beige color blocking and a tie detail at the waist. Her burgundy square-shaped clutch broke up the monochromatic look. She also wore sheer tights and a pair of diamond earrings. The standout piece of her outfit is her artistic wedge heels with beading detail at the top.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Lori Harvey attends the Ferragamo Fall Winter 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

Solange Wears Ferragamo

Solange also wore Ferragamo to the brand’s recent show in Paris. In this look, she wore a black long sleeve dress. It fell right at her calves and fit at the shoulders like a suit jacket. Her black oversized clutch was featured on the runway previously. The singer also donned the trendy wedged heels by the Maximilian Davis-helmed brand with straps at the ankles to complete her look.