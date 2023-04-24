Racing Star Lewis Hamilton Is Aiming To Make Vegan Food More Accessible With Thousands Of Plant-Based Restaurants Worldwide

Lewis Hamilton is planning to make healthier lifestyles more accessible for all.

Sports Illustrated reported that Formula One star recently opened a Neat Burger location in New York City on April 17, its first in the US.

After enjoying immense success in the U.K. and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hamilton is planning a takeover in the US as well.

The brand has garnered the support of stars like Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Disrupting our food system with sustainable alternatives is one of the key ways we can make a real difference in reducing global emissions,” DiCaprio said in a statement, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “Neat Burger’s pioneering approach to alternative proteins is a great example of the type of solutions we need moving forward.”

Hamilton is among the latest in a celeb fueled vegan fast food ecosystem.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Kevin Hart opened his own vegan chain, Hart House, aimed at introducing more communities to plant-based lifestyles. The food is all natural with no preservatives, corn syrup, antibiotics, hormones, or artificial colors and serves from a 100 percent plant-based menu serving sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots, milkshakes, and more.

Like Hart, Lewis says this is only the beginning.

“The response to Neat Burger since we opened has been incredible,” Hamilton said in a press release.I’m really proud of the boundaries we have been able to push in this space and the plans for expansion are really exciting.”