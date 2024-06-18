NBA

The Boston Celtics won on their home turf yesterday evening at the 2024 NBA Finals versus the Dallas Mavericks. But, there were a few other winners ahead of the game in matters of style. Core members of the Celtics decided to dress comfortably rather than flashy as they had previously. For instance, Jayson Tatum arrived in a tunnel look that was comprised of an elegant striped sweater with slim-cut pants. This moment was a bit laidback but it was a cleaned-up approach to streetwear.

Jaylen Brown, the 2024 Finals MVP wore an all-black outfit: his look consisted of a black tee with another long-sleeved version underneath. He paired these pieces with sleek matching trousers and leather boots.

An additional look I rather enjoyed included P.J. Washington of the Dallas Mavericks. He wore a striped shirt with crisp dark blue jeans. This tunnel outfit was an elevated take on a game-day ‘fit.

Ahead of the game, Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway sported a yellow cardigan a white tee underneath, and deep brown pants. His teammate Kyrie Irving donned a matching cream long-sleeved set that was a standout.

Below take a look at the best tunnel looks from Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

01 01 Jaylen Brown NBA

02 02 Jayson Tatum NBA

03 03 Jrue Holiday NBA

04 04 Josh Green NBA

05 05 Dwight Powell

06 06 P.J. Washington NBA

07 07 Dereck Lively II NBA

08 08 Kyrie Irving NBA