For Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtic players stepped their tunnel looks up quite a bit. At times, playoff outfits allot space for creativity to reign supreme–rather than leaning into this ideal there were only a few key figures that did so. For instance, Dallas’ P.J. Washington arrived in a mustard yellow jacket with leather shorts. His Rick Owens high-top sneakers were an excellent touch to his ensemble.
Dwight Powell who has been annihilating his game-day ‘fits this season opted for a nearly all-black moment. His suit featured a lengthy blazer that was a bit reminiscent of the suits of the early ‘00s. Nike Air Force Ones, black sunglasses, and a cup of coffee completed his outfit.
Jaylen Brown once again delivered. Ahead of the Boston Celtics winning game, he wore a camel-tone leather jacket and a pair of slim-fitting trousers. His shoes were a deeper hue than his jacket, but they also appeared to be leather. Brown carried a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 with a light blue patterned design. This bag retails for $3,700 (sheesh).
We’ve already been into Jayson Tatum’s other fashion moments as of late. For last night’s game, he donned a two-piece set in a camel hue.
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway fused a khaki jacket with a pair of navy shorts and white sneakers. It was a bit nautical in its approach, and we enjoyed it.
Below take a look at the best tunnel looks from Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals.