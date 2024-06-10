Boston Celtics

Ahead of a playoff game, stars from both the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics put their best foot forward. We aren’t growing tired of showcasing the tunnel outfits that these players are serving up. What is most compelling about these intrinsic style moments is the fact that each individual stuck to what they know: comfortable and stylish ensembles. Sneakers, Louis Vuitton separates including color-blocked sneakers, and Bottega Veneta trousers made the cut. There were a few experimental leaps and bounds, but largely the players opted for comfort in lieu of large gestures alluding to fantastical high fashion designers.

For instance, the look we enjoyed most was the well-tailored suit worn by Jaylen Brown. For Game 2 he showed up wearing a deep grey suit with one button nearly on the center. A leather pair of lace-up shoes, a diamond chain, and black shades were his sole accessories.

Elsewhere, another memorable look was worn by Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum. Instead of a deep tone, he leaned on a tan hue. His pin-striped suit was a statement maker.

We can’t end this piece without mentioning Tim Hardaway Jr.’s excellent Bottega Veneta Intrecciatio pants which are priced at a bit under $10,000 and was worn with a crewneck sweater. This stellar pairing was a highlight of yesterday’s game looks.

Below take a look at the best tunnel looks from Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

01 01 Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks

02 02 Olivier-Maxence Prosper Dallas Mavericks

03 03 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics

04 04 Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics

05 05 20240609_bab2917

06 06 Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks

07 07 Tim Hardaway Dallas Mavericks

08 08 BNC05218

09 09 PJ Washington Dallas Mavericks