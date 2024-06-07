The Best Tunnel Looks From Game 1 Of The 2024 NBA Finals

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Tunnel looks have been the crux of the men’s fashion conversation for roughly five years. And for good reason, these ensembles have been keeping things interesting. What’s more refreshing than seeing your favorite athlete donning pieces by Chrome Hearts or perhaps Prada? But some players take things a step further and show up for games in wacky boots fused with jeans by Y-Project (Grant Delpit did not too long ago). PJ Tucker is a style titan we look to in the NBA–and Stefon Diggs has been killing it as of late. Long story short: we’re enraptured by the risks players have been taking.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the 2024 NBA Finals season is officially here. For Game 1, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks battled it out. The Celtics walked away with a win–but there were some clear winners from this team and the Mavs in matters of style. Jaylen Brown arrived in an all-black outfit that felt like a stylish omen. And Jayson Tatum, another fashion-forward player, showed up donning a tailored navy suit.

Below, take a look at the flyest players from Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

01 01 Jaylen Brown Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

02 02 Jayson Tatum Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

03 03 Neemias Queta Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

04 04 Jaden Springer Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

05 05 Dwight Powell Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

06 06 AJ Lawson Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

07 07 Daniel Gafford Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

08 08 Xavier Tillman Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

09 09 Oshae Brissett Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

10 10 Josh Green Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images