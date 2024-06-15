NBA

For Game 4 the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics players once again stepped out in excellent pieces. For some, tunnel outfits were led by graphic tees worn with laidback pants. While others decided to opt for interesting designer pieces. For his latest playoff game-day tunnel moment, Jaylen Brown paired a sleek multi-colored Louis Vuitton hoodie with slim-fitting brown trousers. He added his Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 that he previously wore.

Another ensemble that stood out included Jayson Tatum’s fusion of a Prada vest and a simple white tee. His trousers were a deep grey–this enmeshment of textures worked exceptionally well together. Overall, it was the most polished of this entire round.

Tim Hardaway arrived in an exceptional outfit. Up top, he wore a cream sweatshirt, and for bottoms, he donned matching trousers with a unique pattern emblazoned on the sides. Hardaway has had a few memorial tunnel outfits during this playoff run.

Hardaway’s teammate P.J. Washington donned an interesting look that I feel worked brilliantly together. The proportions were seamless: he wore a plaid short-sleeved overshirt with a Celine logo tee. His denim shorts were low enough to pull off this look.

An additional look not to be missed was Boston Celtics small forward Oshae Brissett. Brissett paired a Louis Vuitton jacket with a white tank and camouflage shorts. His black belt and color-blocked sneakers were eloquent pairings with his tunnel outfit.

Below take a look at the best tunnel looks from Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

01 01 Jaylen Brown NBA

02 02 Jayson Tatum NBA

03 03 Jrue Holiday NBA

04 04 Oshae Brissett NBA

05 05 P.J. Washington NBA

06 06 Tim Hardaway Dallas Mavericks

07 07 Dereck Lively II Dallas Mavericks

08 08 Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks

09 09 Daniel Gafford Dallas Mavericks