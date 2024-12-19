HomeArt

20 Black Art Exhibitions You Can't Miss This Winter

Experience the vibrancy and impact of BIPOC art across the globe that explore themes of community, struggle, and triumph.
20 Black Art Exhibitions You Can't Miss This Winter
2014.11 Elizabeth Catlett Sculpture Black Unity, 1968 21 in. × 12 1/2 in. × 24 in. (53.3 × 31.8 × 61 cm)
By Okla Jones

Winter is a perfect time to immerse yourself in thought-provoking exhibitions that center on Black art and storytelling. This season, museums and galleries across the globe are showcasing works that celebrate resilience, history, and innovation within the African diaspora and beyond. From the heart of New York City to the vibrant streets of Paris, these exhibitions offer a range of perspectives, addressing themes like liberation, identity, and the power of cultural heritage. Whether you’re drawn to paintings that reinterpret art-world icons or installations that explore Pan-Africanism, this winter’s lineup is sure to inspire.

Among the highlights is Projects: Marlon Mullen at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where Mullen transforms the covers of elite art publications into deeply personal and expressive reinterpretations. In Chicago, Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica examines the idealogy’s artistic and historical impact through 350 works spanning decades and continents. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal at the Hammer Museum invites contemporary artists to pay tribute to the legendary jazz musician’s spirituality and sound through innovative mediums.

This winter’s exhibitions also shine a spotlight on unsung legacies and visionary art forms. With this diverse collection of exhibitions, there’s no shortage of captivating stories to explore—each offering a window into the boundless creativity and enduring impact of Black artists worldwide.

