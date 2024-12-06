The Artist’s Way

Kara Walker, “Infinitude,” 2024. Japanese water-based paint, semi ink and cut masa paper on Japanese mulberry paper.

As the country’s premier week in art approaches, it is appropriate to highlight some of the most influential women of color in the art realm. These trailblazing figures—consisting of artists, curators, writers, and the like—have made significant contributions to the field and maintained a strong presence over the past year. Their work not only leads contemporary art but also challenges cultural narratives.

From groundbreaking exhibitions to pioneering publications, several Black women are reshaping the artistic landscape. Their impact extends across various mediums and institutions, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative methods. Whether through powerful visual installations, thought-provoking projects, or seminal writings, they are pushing boundaries and fostering new dialogues within the art community.

This list celebrates the achievements of these notable figures, underscoring their vital roles in sculpting the future of art. With fairs such as Art Basel, Prizm, UNTITLED, and Scope, among others, showcasing the best in this industry, these creatives continue to exist at the forefront.

Photo Credit: Jesper Damsgaard Lund

Nina Chanel Abney

Abney is known for her bold, graphic style that combines abstraction with social commentary. Her work extends beyond traditional art forms, intersecting with fashion and pop culture through high-profile collaborations like her Air Jordan collections. After debuting with Air Jordan 2 in 2022, she launched a standout green-themed Air Jordan 3 in 2024, showcasing her powerful presence in both the art and sneaker worlds.

Her recent exhibition, Lie Doggo, at Jack Shainman Gallery’s Kinderhook location, highlights her diverse talents, featuring large-scale sculptures, murals, and digital art installations. This exhibit continues her exploration of racial stereotypes and social issues, drawing from historical movements like cubism and the Harlem Renaissance. Through her cross-disciplinary practice, Abney expands the boundaries of art, challenging and redefining cultural narratives.

Photo Credit: David Heald, courtesy of Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York.

Naomi Beckwith

Beckwith is a curator and art historian known for her work on identity, multidisciplinary practices, and contemporary art. She currently sits in the role of the Deputy Director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, overseeing collections, exhibitions, and curatorial programs. Before joining the Guggenheim, Beckwith held prominent positions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, where she curated several impactful exhibitions, and has served on esteemed juries, including for the 2020 Hugo Boss Prize.

Her contributions to the art world have earned numerous accolades, including the 2024 David C. Driskell Prize. This prestigious award, recognizing her field-defining contributions to African American art, underscores her profound impact on expanding the narrative of art history. Beckwith’s leadership continues to shape the Guggenheim’s global vision and exemplifies her dedication to elevating marginalized voices in her field.

Photo Credit: Rana Young

Allison Glenn

Allison Glenn is a visionary curator and writer whose work focuses on broadening the narrative of contemporary art through inclusion and exploration. Known for her curatorial projects that highlight underrepresented artists and communities, she has made a significant impact on the art world by creating platforms for diverse voices. Glenn has held pivotal roles at various institutions, including Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, New York’s Public Art Fund, and she also serves as Visiting Curator in the Department of Film Studies at the University of Tulsa.

In April, Glenn organized Sovereign Futures, a four-day gathering of artists, academics, curators, and enthusiasts, followed by being appointed as the Artistic Director of The Shepherd in Detroit’s Little Village cultural district. Upon acquiring this position, she helmed the acclaimed exhibition In an effort to be held, adding another layer to her growing curatorial prowess.

Photo Credit: Matthias Ziegler

Julie Mehretu

The Ethiopian-American artist creates large-scale, multilayered paintings that explore sociopolitical changes through abstracted landscapes. Her work, which bridges history and the emotional influence of space, has earned her a place among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. She broke auction records in 2023 with her piece Untitled (2001), which sold for $9.32 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong.

2024 has been a busy year for Mehretu. In June, she announced her collaboration with BMW on their 20th Art Car, which debuted at the renowned Le Mans race; and her influence will extend further through workshops aimed at fostering artistic collaboration in various African cities. She was also commissioned to create Uprising of the Sun, an 83-foot glass installation, for the Obama Presidential Center. Mehretu’s work pushes boundaries, cementing her legacy as one of today’s preeminent creatives.

Photo Credit: Jason Schmidt

Legacy Russell

Russell is a prominent curator and writer based in New York City. She currently serves as the Executive Director and Chief Curator of the avant-garde art and performance non-profit, The Kitchen, making her the first Black person to hold this position since the institution’s founding in 1971. Previously Associate Curator of Exhibitions at The Studio Museum in Harlem. Russell creates work spans art, gender, race, and technology, with a focus on the intersections of cyberculture and digital selfhood.

Her 2020 book, Glitch Feminism: A Manifesto, explores the impact of digital spaces on feminist theory. This year she released her second book, BLACK MEME: A History of the Images That Makes Us, which delves into the complex interplay between race, digital culture, and internet aesthetics. Russell’s innovative approach continues to shape current discussions in art and technology.

Photo Credit: Kelvin Bulluck

Amy Sherald

Sherald, a pioneering portrait artist, is renowned for her innovative depictions African-Americans in everyday settings. Her distinctive style, often involving simplified realism and the use of grisaille to challenge traditional notions of skin color, has garnered significant acclaim. Sherald made history in 2016 as the first African American woman to win the National Portrait Gallery’s Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

Her notable works include portrayals of Michelle Obama and Breonna Taylor—the former of which was part of the iconic Obama Portraits, and won international recognition. American Sublime, Sherald’s new exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will showcase nearly 50 of her paintings from 2007 to 2024. This mid-career survey will feature both celebrated works and new pieces, highlighting Sherald’s profound impact on American art and culture.

Photo Credit: Rod Deal

Mikhaile Solomon

Solomon has been an integral part of the Miami art scene for quite some time. As a designer, curator, and arts advocate, multifaceted. And with a background in theater, dance, and architecture, she taps into her diverse expertise fuels her passion for community-centered artistic development.

As founder and director of the Prizm Art Fair, launched in 2013, she has made significant strides in promoting contemporary artists from the Motherland and the African Diaspora, spotlighting their work during Miami Art Week. Prizm has grown from showcasing 25 artists to featuring up to 60 annually, highlighting voices from underrepresented communities. And Solomon’s leadership extends beyond the art world, as she continuously seeks to elevate Miami’s cultural landscape through creative initiatives. Her latest projects aim to create new opportunities for local residents, contributing to the future of Miami’s thriving arts community.

Photo Credit: Ari Marcopoulos

Kara Walker

Walker’s exploration of race, gender, and power through her distinct use of silhouetted figures, has earned her a place in the pantheon of Black artists. Raised in Atlanta, she has used her work to confront the legacies of slavery and oppression, constructing a complex narrative around identity and history. Her bold, provocative pieces have been featured in numerous prestigious collections, including The Museum of Modern Art and the Tate Modern. Walker’s creations often combine historical motifs with contemporary reflections, compelling viewers to engage with uncomfortable truths.

Fortuna and the Immortality Garden (Machine)—Walker’s current exhibition—is on view at SFMOMA through 2026. The show delves into themes of trauma, technology, and transformation, offering an immersive experience that questions humanity’s future. Walker aims to defy societal norms, using her art to spark essential conversations.

Photo Credit: David M. Benett

Nengi Omuku

Omuku is a Nigerian artist whose work explores nature, heritage, and the attributes of psychological experiences. Her paintings on sanyan, a traditional Aso-oke fabric woven by the Yoruba people, features abstract figures that inhabit beautiful landscapes. Her figures also embody themes of spirituality, identity, and collective memory, fusing Nigerian cultural heritage with contemporary art. They reflect personal experiences while addressing social and societal issues.

This year, Omuku debuted Wild Things and Perennials, her first solo exhibition in New York. The show included eight oil paintings, each inspired by the artist’s unique perspective. Her exhibitions—both in this country and abroad–have brought Nigerian art to enthusiastic global audiences, making Omuku a rising star in the contemporary art world.