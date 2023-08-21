Our September/October issue cover star, Keke Palmer is one of the most inspiring women to exist. Palmer is one of the few actresses to cross over from child stardom into a respected and flourishing adult career that spans singing, acting, and even hosting television shows. Through all of those avenues, she’s self-made and still rising. Palmer’s style evolution has been interesting to watch. From red carpets at just 13 years old to now, she’s changed her aesthetic quite a bit but has always remained herself. Her look now is more refined and very high fashion thanks to our other September issue cover star Sergio Hudson.

We all loved Keke’s pregnancy style like when she wore a Michael Kors silver sequin dress at this year’s New York Critics Circle Awards, or her lavender floral off-the-shoulder dress and matching boots by Carolina Herrara for the 2022 CFDA Awards. The actress has never been one to shy away from risks like true Virgo fashion; she’s worn looks that make you double-take like the blue ruffled suit she wore to the second annual Academy Museum Gala. Years back, at the 2016 American Music Awards, she also served a unique look that channeled Rihanna’s 2014 Swarovski gown for the CFDA Awards.

One thing we know for sure is that Keke Palmer is and will forever be that girl when it comes to fashion moments, serving as on-screen talent, leading her own platform, and more, the sky is the limit for her. Take a look below to see our favorite fashion moments from her thus far.

01 2014 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25: Actress Keke Palmer attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

02 2016 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Actress Keke Palmer attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

03 2019 MTV Video Music Awards NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

04 2019 Toronto International Film Festival “Hustlers” Premiere TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the “Hustlers” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF)

05 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

06 2022 The Academys 13th Governors Awards Keke Palmer at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Stephan (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

07 2022 “Nope” Premiere At The Odeon Leicester Square Cinema US actress Keke Palmer poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the special screening of the movie “NOPE” at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema, in central London, on July 28, 2022. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images)

08 2022 At “Jimmy Kimmel Live” LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16: Keke Palmer is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

09 2022 At The Second Annual Academy Museum Gala Keke Palmer at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

10 2022 At The CFDA Fashion Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

11 2022 UK Premiere Of “Disney Pixer’s ‘Lightyear'” Keke Palmer arrives at the UK premiere of Lightyear at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

12 2022 TIME100 Next Event Keke Palmer at the 2022 TIME100 Next event held at SECOND on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

13 2022 World Premiere of “Disney Pixar’s ‘Lightyear'” Keke Palmer at premiere of Disney Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

14 The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)