Keke Palmer’s Best Outfits: All Of Her Most Memorable Fashion Moments

The mother and multi-hyphenate knows how to pull a look and these nine are proof that she’s rising in her fashion icon status.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Our September/October issue cover star, Keke Palmer is one of the most inspiring women to exist. Palmer is one of the few actresses to cross over from child stardom into a respected and flourishing adult career that spans singing, acting, and even hosting television shows. Through all of those avenues, she’s self-made and still rising. Palmer’s style evolution has been interesting to watch. From red carpets at just 13 years old to now, she’s changed her aesthetic quite a bit but has always remained herself. Her look now is more refined and very high fashion thanks to our other September issue cover star Sergio Hudson

We all loved Keke’s pregnancy style like when she wore a Michael Kors silver sequin dress at this year’s New York Critics Circle Awards, or her lavender floral off-the-shoulder dress and matching boots by Carolina Herrara for the 2022 CFDA Awards. The actress has never been one to shy away from risks like true Virgo fashion; she’s worn looks that make you double-take like the blue ruffled suit she wore to the second annual Academy Museum Gala. Years back, at the 2016 American Music Awards, she also served a unique look that channeled Rihanna’s 2014 Swarovski gown for the CFDA Awards. 

One thing we know for sure is that Keke Palmer is and will forever be that girl when it comes to fashion moments, serving as on-screen talent, leading her own platform, and more, the sky is the limit for her. Take a look below to see our favorite fashion moments from her thus far. 

