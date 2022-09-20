WATCH: BTS Beauty Diary at Sergio Hudson SS23

With vibrant neon hues, a soundtrack of New jack swing, and Veronica Webb in tow, Sergio Hudson SS23 was a blast from the past. Think back to Boomerang, Waiting to Exhale, and The Nanny —the collection was a nod to 90s structured power suiting. And the beauty complimented. The hair, inspired by Robin Givens’s character in Boomerang, was towering and perfectly coiffed. “I’ve always asked for that hair and never been able to really get it, so I took the hair into my own hands and called one of my good friends, Tamika [Wilson, of Bold Hold America], who blew the hair out of it the water,” Sergio told ESSENCE. With full lashes, a soft blue-black smokey eye, nude lip contour, and brows, the makeup also followed that 90s glam inspiration. “This is girl’s night out makeup,” said Stila Lead Makeup Artist Charlie Ridd backstage. Relevant: Your Skin Seen One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 was also used to prep the model’s skin, giving them the perfect base before the 90’s glamor-inspired makeup look. Inspired by the nostalgia of the collection, ESSENCE got a behind-the-scenes look at the beauty backstage.

Article continues after video.

Shot & edited by: Steven Hawkins.

And, ahead, check out a few BTS images from the glam in process.