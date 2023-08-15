Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is The World's Biggest Celebrity Beauty Brand

Image courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Congratulations, Ms. Fenty. Rihanna’s $582 million dollar beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, is the most successful celebrity beauty brand in the world. According to Cosmetify, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is ranked number one ahead of Kylie Cosmetics since 2021.

The makeup brand made Rihanna a billionaire in 2018, the same year she founded her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. However, recent news revealed that Rihanna has relinquished her role as CEO of the lingerie brand. Now positioned as the executive chair of Savage X Fenty, the singer can focus on her record growth as CEO of Fenty Beauty.

Earlier this year, Rihanna made headlines after she demonstrated her Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder during her iconic performance (and pregnancy reveal) at the SuperBowl LVII. The three-second brand cameo is estimated to have increased the media brand value of Fenty Beauty by $5 million, per Cosmetify.

Forbes reports Fenty Beauty is valued $2.8 billion, with CEO Rihanna owning 50 percent of the company’s value. With an annual revenue of $582 million dollars and more than 12 million followers on Instagram, Fenty Beauty quickly expanded as the most popular beauty brand in the industry.

“Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included. That’s the real reason I made this line,” Rihanna said in a statement to LVMH.

Established back in 2017, Fenty Beauty gained recognition for their icon product Pro Filt’r Longwear Foundation. With an extensive range of 50 inclusive shades, this product solidified Fenty Beauty’s position within the beauty industry. This achievement came after years of Rihanna personally testing the product behind the scenes, during her performances, and as a part of her everyday life.

Ranging from inclusive lingerie sizes to a wide array of foundation shades, the foundation of Rih’s multi-faceted success lies in her commitment to inclusivity. With Fenty Beauty, Rihanna established a cosmetics enterprise with the goal of ensuring that “women everywhere (feel) included.” Her success is shared as a 50-50 joint venture with LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate tasked with overseeing Rihanna’s brand ventures.

Fenty Beauty is the wealthiest brand on Cosmetify’s top 10 ranking for 2023. From trending new launches to weekly beauty tutorials, Fenty Beauty has received an overall score of 9.76 out of 10 maintaining their number one rank once again.