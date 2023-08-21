9 Iconic Baby Bump Fashion Moments — From Keke Palmer to Rihanna

Getty Images

While Rihanna may be known as the pregnant fashion icon, there are many looks from various celebrities who have had some iconic baby bump moments. When she performed for the Super Bowl in her all-red Loewe and Alaia look, her pregnancy gave everyone more fashion moments to look forward to. Keke Palmer, our September/October cover star announcing her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live” was not only brave but done in an unwavering style. She stood her ground on not letting other people’s judgments get to her in a monochromatic brown outfit consisting of a long Sportmax coat, a cropped button-down, and pants. She and her bare belly were the stars of the show.

Beyoncé’s pregnant fashion moments were incredible to witness. Every fan who has watched the superstar grow up before their eyes must’ve swelled with happiness when her initial baby bump with Blue Ivy was revealed. Back in 2011, she performed “Love On Top,” which we know is very difficult to even sing along to, and then opened her jacket to show the world a new bundle of joy was coming.

When Bey became pregnant again with the twins, her 2017 Grammy looks were even more ethereal. Her golden performance gown adorned with jewels and an angel crown, and her fiery red dress in the pressroom post-win will forever stay ingrained in our memory.

Iconic tennis player Serena Williams made waves at this year’s recent Met Gala celebrating the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Williams wore a black and white Gucci gown with a long tulle train and pearls galore for accessories. Taking it back, Jada Pinkett Smith gave us a gorgeous sparkly look at the 1998 Grammy Awards in a paneled strappy dress.

Take a look at some of our favorite fashion baby bump moments below.

01 Beyoncé At The 2017 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

02 Rihanna Performing For The 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

03 Cardi B At The 2018 Heavenly Bodies Themed Met Gala

Photo Credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

04 Ciara At The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

05 Keke Palmer On Saturday Night Live 2023

Photo Credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

06 Beyoncé Performing At The 2017 59th Annual Grammy Awards

(Photo Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

07 Jada Pinkett Smith At The 1998 40th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo Credit: Arnaldo Magnani

08 Jodie Turner-Smith At The 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards

Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images