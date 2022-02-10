Courtesy of Getty Images

It goes to no surprise that Rihanna is graciously continuing her effortless, every day slay after pronouncing her pregnancy with a street style image alongside her equally stylish lover, A$AP Rocky. The Navy has always kept up with all things Rihanna, but since the news came to light, we’ve been even more tuned in.

Maternity style is interesting to navigate, and although we’ve seen some great fashion moments from pregnancy photoshoots, this may be the first time in a while or literally the first time ever we’re witnessing someone push the fashion needle with day-to-day maternity style. And who would be better to watch other than Rihanna? This is prime time entertainment.

While we can continue to expect progressive maternity looks for the next nine months, we’ll keep track and note the styling tips worth remembering ahead.

Don’t Shy Away From Color

Body Chains Are Your Friend

Accentuate The Bump