Just before her 2021 BET Awards performance, music artist Cardi B announced she was pregnant with baby number two. On Monday, she followed up her announcement with a social media post of a pregnancy shoot, clad in all white, with her ever-adorable daughter Kulture.

Photographed by the phenomenal duo of AB+DM Studio, the Grammy Award-winning artist is seen laid on her side next to Kulture as they both wear custom-designed rippled white, draped dresses by Baba Jagne. What makes the look even more fascinating are the matching Jolleson traditional white head wraps complementing Cardi’s oversized Schiaperarelli jewelry of zig-zag gold-drop earrings and bangle bracelet, as well as Kulture’s eye-catching all-gold chocker and teardrop earrings by Laurel Dewitt.

AB + DM Studios

However, not everyone was too fond of the shoot with some heavily critiquing the traditional garb worn. Cardi B, in typical fashion, had a brilliant and educational clapback for the naysayers — reminding viewers that her photoshoot was inspired by her Afro-Caribbean heritage, she being of Trinidadian and Dominican descent. DONT BE A UNCULTURED SWINE pic.twitter.com/ZX3wpeHZlp Loading the player... June 28, 2021

Prior to her pregnancy announcement, Cardi has been locked in the studio working on her latest single “Up,” which had everyone immitating celebrity choreographer Jaquel Knight’s routine for months, as well as a feature for Migos newes album Culture III. As everyone awaits baby number two, hopefully an album will arrive soon, too.