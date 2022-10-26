Blue Ivy Bids $80,000 On Diamond Earrings

Photo: Getty

Blue Ivy Carter has the coin and it shows–she recently bid $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings. The 10-year-old was a guest at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, and of course had her parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé with her.

Blue stood up at the auction dressed in royal blue threads and sporting black sunglasses. She held up a paddle and waved it with her parents sitting beside her. The moment was captured by Abbott Elemetary’s Quinta Brunson and in the background, you can hear someone exclaim “She’s so rich!” after her bid.

Although Blue put up a good offer, she was eventually outbid by Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, and her husband Melvin who bid $105,000.

In a caption via an Instagram video the entrepreneur posted, she said, “My husband is very competitive especially when it comes down to his wife!!! #allinfun for a great cause!!”

The money raised is indeed for a good cause, according to a press release for the gala, it “will support WACO’s artistic and youth mentorship programs, dedicated to the empowerment of Los Angeles artists, young people, and stories of the African diaspora.”

For context, the earrings were Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, which Tina Knowles, Blue’s grandma, and mother of Beyonce and Solange, wore that night. The lux jewelry was previously owned by legendary Bey.

Blue is no newbie when it comes to bidding. In 2018, at the age of 6, she bid $17,000 on an acrylic painting of Sidney Poitier. She bid a second time on the painting, raising her bid to $19,000, but was eventually outbid by Tyler Perry who got the artwork for $20,000.