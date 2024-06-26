Where Politics Meets Culture – Here's What To Expect At This Year's Global Black Economic Forum

Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

From CEOs to entrepreneurs, policymakers and world leaders, the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) stage at ESSENCE Fest has it all, and is here to provide you with everything you need to know ahead of this year’s presidential election. Here’s a first look at the some of GBEF’s panels you don’t want to miss at this year’s 30th celebration of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Diversity Equity & Inclusion — Debunking Myths & Misinformation

DEI has become a soundbite for politicians in recent years, especially after George Floyd was murdered at the hands of police in 2020. Even so, there’s still so much misinformation and confusion about DEI. But, what is DEI exactly? Is still being implemented? And how does it really affect you, your business, or your community? This panel is all about debunking the noise and providing the truth about what DEI is and just as important, what it is not.

Discrimination in Wearing Hair

Even though discriminating against hair texture is a form of social injustice, there are still instances where Afro-textured hair and similarly associated hair systems are viewed negatively or perceived as “unprofessional”, “unattractive” or unclean.” Check out this discussion to learn from subject matter experts, including CROWN Act champion Dr. Adjoa B. Asamoha on the current state of laws at the federal and state level as well as existing legal challenges, and what this can mean for you at school, work and in the business world.

Creating a Blueprint for A Body Revolution

It’s not just the 30th celebration of ESSENCE Fest—this year, also marks the 30th anniversary of the reproductive justice movement. Come experience a powerful conversation with Executive Director of Sister Song Monica Sampson, ESSENCE has “She’s Gotta Have It’s” DeWanda Wise and musician, activist Dominique Morgan, among other prominent actors, activists, and therapists who are committed to reimagining what Black Sex ReEducation could look like and how it could help us unlock a wealth of healing and abundance for our communities.

The Elections & the Black Wealth Legislative Agenda

Listen to a powerful discussion between Don Lemon and Congressional Black Caucus members as they delve into topics that explore the intersectionality between the power of the Black dollar, Black equity, and the Black vote as we look ahead to the 2024 election season.

WAKE UP — All the Things

“Wake Up: All the Things” gives participants a toolkit for advancing a more equitable future. We are at a pivotal point in time, with the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, Project 2025, electoral misinformation, redistricting and the Supreme Court, and protecting elections. Listen up to learn what you need to know about the election, the next year, the future as we know it and your role in it.

The Politics of the Attacks on Black Women

From the womb to the tomb and in so many ways in between, Black women are under attack. Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum host an important conversation with powerful Black women like Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, voting rights activist Crystal Mason and former Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby who have firsthand experience being on the receiving end of these political attacks at every level of government. You will learn how they are fighting back and how you can join them.

Diversity in Clinical Trials

Given the longstanding history of medical disparities in this country along racial lines, this “Diversity in Clinical Trials” panel focuses on advocating for greater diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. This goal: to ensure equitable healthcare outcomes for patients, address medical mistrust within historically underrepresented communities, and discuss why it’s imperative that people talk about clinical trials.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7.