EFOC 2024: The Fellas Showed Up And Showed Out At ESSENCE Fest Day 3

The men made their presence known at this year’s 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

From black fatherhood to musicianship, the Suede: Men’s Experience stage amplified important conversations that centered the fellas.

First up was Behind NPR’s Tiny Desk, a discussion featuring Senior Producer for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts, Bobby Carter and rap legend Juvenile. The two dove into how Carter has been able to convene some of music’s biggest, why the platform has become a safe space for artists. But it didn’t start out that way.

“Man, what the f-ck is a Tiny Desk?” was initially Juvenile’s response when asked to do NPR’s popular concert series, which he initially turned down.

“The Tiny Desk fan base tore me up,” he said. “They attacked me and started telling me all kinds of things like, “you’re making a big mistake if you don’t go on Tiny Desk, and nobody will ever buy your records anymore” — all kinds of stuff.”

He eventually did appear on the program, much to the delight of his fanbase.

“The building was buzzing,” Carter said. “Once we put out that it was finally happening, and it was during Black Music Month, everyone was trying to get into the show. And it’s a very small space. The audience is like 2, 3, 4, 5 feet away, and it’s just an energy exchange.”

Next up was the Expanding Your Palate: How to Explore the Many Facets of the Arts discussion featuring Kendall Hurns, founder of artist management firm Arte Haus, photographer Edward Buckles and renowned violinist B-Mike T-Ray to discuss the intersection of business and art.

“I needed to realize my own value as an artist,” T-Ray shared transparently, pointing out that many creatives often have an issue with accepting less than they’re worth.

Then our entertainment editor Okla Jones led a rousing discussion the transformative power of fitness with top personal trainers Dr. Eric Griggs and Corey Calliet.

Rounding out the day was an heartwarming conversation about black fatherhood featuring DJ D-Nice, Ryan Burks and Jesse Alex, co founder of Dear Fathers and podcast host.



“I’m a father of three children, a daughter and two sons,” Burks tells the audience. “One thing I want men to know is to try not to feel overburdened, because you’re still growing and you’re evolving. You have this dynamic thing that’s happening because you’re growing and your children are growing at the same time. You have your own dreams and they have theirs, too. You’re constantly modeling. You have to always know that the children are watching what you’re doing. And so we’re really just setting a foundation for that discipline and that work ethic.”

D-Nice spoke to how his own children, two daughters (12 and 27), inspire him everyday.

“It’s incredible to watch them grow,” D-Nice said. “And I’ve realized that it’s my job to guide them as their father {and support their decisions.}.