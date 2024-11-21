Moncler

Willow Smith’s debut collection with Moncler has launched. The capsule is a fusion of the musician, actress, author, and creative’s inner self. In it, a futuristic and fantastical world is explored through clothing. Smith’s personal style is also showcased. The lineup was initially revealed in Shanghai.

“Minimalism and utilitarianism. Femininity and masculinity. Black and white. Bringing juxtaposing ideas together in an elegant way is something that really excites me, and I wanted to explore that in this collection,” Willow shared on the collection.

“Willow’s magnetic energy is captured in a series of imagery that explores the collection’s core themes: colliding contrasts, rebirth and renewal, yin and yang, fresh starts–informed by Moncler’s mountain origins and affinity for the outdoors. Willow’s creativity powers every aspect of the collection’s accompanying videos and images: as well as driving the concept, she models her designs, narrates a short film, and provides the soundtrack,” the brand shared in a statement. Black and white campaign shots accompany the release–the dramatization of this imagery ushers in an exciting era for Smith.

Staples in the collection include knits ideal for layering, a down jacket dress, and heavy sweatshirts created in shrunken proportions. Rounding out the capsule are voluminous outerwear options and a short-sleeved T-shirt with a silver eyelet. This shirt also comes in a long-sleeved version. The hues available for the collection include a cream tone and also black. A hooded-down puffer vest that comes in a cropped design is a standout.

The Salix leather boots feature interesting design elements. In addition to evoking punk inclinations, this footwear option is designed with Moncler’s logo at the toe, elastic inserts at the front, and a rubber lug sole.

“I’m incredibly passionate about the outdoors and exploring this magnificent earth. I imagine these clothes effortlessly transitioning from nighttime camping to high-fashion eveningwear” Willow added on the collection’s natural duality.

Moncler X Willow Smith is currently available in select Moncler stores and on moncler.com .