Jay-Z Designs The Latest Moncler Collection In Collaboration With Roc Nation

Jay-Z is the designer behind Moncler’s newly released collection created in partnership with Roc Nation. The Genius sector of the Italian brand stems away from the initial protective mountain outerwear origins. Moncler Genius focuses on art, design, entertainment, music, sport, and culture which Jay-Z has a connection to. The latest collection entitled Moncler X Roc Nation is a reflection of Jay-Z’s polymath approach to creativity.

He knows no limits and uses his life experiences, interests, and goals pooling together elements of a genius, which turned into inspiration for this new collection. At the Art of Genius event in February last year during London Fashion Week, Moncler Genius added a layer of immersive experience with Jay-Z featuring state-of-the-art sound pods. Guests were encouraged to use their voice and become the creator of an emotion-centered piece titled “The Art of All.” This piece turns attention away from the rapper and rather to humanity and creativity, while championing the notion that genius is everywhere. The message is conveyed through the narration of a film manifesto with music from The Book of Clarence, produced by Jay-Z, and narrated by Saint Jhn.

“The Art of All is the journey, it is the everyday, it is waking up and using your voice. Genius is everywhere,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

The collection is meant to reflect the elements of a cohesive track with pieces working in harmonious layers. Featuring a color palette of white, khaki, black, with pops of orange, the collection exudes a New York flare. Standout pieces like a green puffer jacket with an embossed crocodile print, a reversible leather and nylon jacket, and a twill and shearling overshirt. The collection also consists of pieces like boxy wool T-shirts and luxuriously stitched sweaters, baseball shorts, trackpants, and trousers.

The Moncler X Roc Nation collection designed by Jay-Z is currently available on moncler.com.