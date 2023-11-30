LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Omar Grant, and Shari Bryant attend ‘A Night Of R&B’ presented by Roc Nation Label at the BVLGARI Hotel London on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shari Bryant and Omar Grant, co-presidents of Roc Nation’s music label, find themselves at the epicenter of a new era. As the music industry marked 50 years of hip-hop earlier this year, the duo was hard at work, shaping the future of music.

Since its inception in 2008, Roc Nation has always been a staple within the music industry. The label was birthed not long after Def Jam acquired the upstart Roc-A-Fella in 2004, while music mogul and rapper Jay Z headed up the company as president. Over the years, they’ve transformed the label into a blueprint for success, supporting performers such as Kanye West, DJ Khaled, and J. Cole.

The story of Roc Nation unfolded against a backdrop of legendary performers, with artists finding not just success but a redefined sense of artistry and purpose under the label’s guidance. As the music industry evolved, so did Roc Nation, and that’s thanks to Grant and Bryant’s leadership. Together they’ve made strides as co-presidents, and the list of accomplishments is long.

“I think Ambré, another one of our developing artists and her having a number one song on urban radio and also just cultural moments like the Puma Mixtape that we put out this year to celebrate the 50 years of hip hop,” Grant says. “I think it’s a mixture of us doing some things that are starting to raise our hand and also staying true to ourselves and doing things that actually make a dent, culturally.”

The pair started in 2019, tasked with revamping the label. “We were given the autonomy to reshape it for what we felt like it should look and feel like and with that clean slate, it was a lot of just signing really early, emerging talent,” said Bryant. Their formula is simple, and as the leaders of the music label they choose to refrain from the one-hit-wonder types, and play the long game in artist development. “We aren’t in the business of virality. We’re not the label that throws things against the wall and sees what sticks. We really wanted to build career artists, legacy artists, and we felt like the company that we work for, was established on that, and we want to add to that legacy.”

They speak passionately about their commitment to nurturing talent, staying true to foundational principles, and ushering in the next wave of icons. The co-presidents emphasized the importance of balancing artistry and musicianship with the broader goals of growth and influence. Grant echoed a similar sentiment as Bryant, stating that the two stay grounded by staying true to what they believe in. “We aren’t conforming to what the industry is doing, what is cool or popular. We sign artists that we love and based solely on talent, and not necessarily viral moments. I think that when other labels go right we go left, because we want to make sure we still believe in the talent that we have,” says Grant.

As co-president’s, Bryant and Grant’s combined expertise is what has propelled the label to higher heights with a multifaceted approach, and has generated a roster of artists that’s nothing short of impressive, with acts including Willow, Mehta, and Rapsody. But beyond the front-facing talent, some of the key players are behind the scenes. “All of what we’re doing is a testament to how we worked together cohesively as a unit. That was all part of what we were doing when we were charged with revamping the label — it wasn’t only signing talent, it was also signing executive talent, just talent that can help us from an operational standpoint,” Bryant says.

“I think our backgrounds play a big part in just the overall structure of the label. I come from a marketing background, and Omar he comes from an A&R background, and we feel like those are the two departments that are like the nucleus of developing artists,” says Bryant. “We saw a dichotomous role as the most beneficial to really restructuring and leading the label, and so it’s basically split in that sense. I have the expertise in marketing. O [Omar] has expertise in A&R. But, there’s everything in between like operations, and finances, and we manage those roles together.”

While their roles primarily focus on the music division of the Roc Nation brand, it also extends into other sectors of entertainment, such as film. They’ve spearheaded campaigns in which artists under the label were featured on notable movie soundtracks. “We had a great year last year with James Samuels and his Harder They Fall soundtrack and I think that was a major for us, and the album was really well received,” said Grant. “I think also with Black Panther Wakanda Forever we had a really great record with ‘Lift Me Up’ with Rihanna, which was awesome.”

In a candid conversation, Bryant and Grant shared their insights into Roc Nation’s journey, and for Bryant, the story couldn’t have been more fitting – her connection with the Roc family commenced as an intern at Roc-A-Fella. As president, her role has evolved into a genuine full-circle moment. “Everyone thinks about what our culture means and what it means to add to culture in a different way. But when we think about it, we think about it from a legacy perspective,” Bryant explains. “It’s what we’ve been surrounded by in the industry. For me, I started at Roc-a-Fella at 16. And that was the DNA of the company, and it was always about, pushing authenticity and never wavering.”

As for the future, Bryant and Grant are architects of an extraordinary legacy that intertwines the label’s storied past with an unwritten chapter of promise. The symphony of Roc Nation conducted by these co-presidents, echoes not only the triumphs of the present but reverberates with the potential of what lies ahead. With an unyielding commitment to artistic integrity, and a dedication to artist development, Bryant and Grant are stamping the legacy of Roc Nation once more, making it more than just a record label, but a cultural force, and a beacon guiding the way for generations of artists to come. As the sun sets on one era, it rises on another, and in the hands of Bryant and Grant, the future of Roc Nation is destined for an encore.