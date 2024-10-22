TUNL

TUNL, the newly launched platform that merges sports, fashion, and culture has launched a capsule collection with the National Basketball Players Association and When We All Vote. Created to inspire civic engagement, the capsule was designed by Desyrée Nicole, a creative director and member of TUNL’s founding team. NBPA members heavily inspire the “But Did You Vote” collection.

“It is an incredible honor to work with the NBPA and When We All Vote on such a critical campaign. Voting is one of the most powerful ways to drive change, especially among young and minority voters who play a pivotal role in shaping our futures,” said Ashley Champ, TUNL Founder & CEO. “Since inception, TUNL has been rooted in community building and driving cultural movements. This is more than just apparel; it’s a call to action to ensure your voice is heard. I’m humbled to launch this as TUNL’s very first collaboration.”

In support of the campaign TUNL plans to donate to When We All Vote, a nonpartisan, national initiative founded and co-chaired by Michelle Obama. When We All Vote “works to increase participation in each and every election and close the race and age gap in voter participation,” according to a statement from TUNL.

The collection is comprised of a paneled vintage wash hoodie and matching T-shirt and a varsity-inspired ‘VOTE’ white tee with contrast stitching. Desyrée Nicole pulled from her extensive background to craft a message-driven capsule. Since she’s also the founder of Todd Patrick, a menswear brand she launched in 2016, Nicole is regularly designing for athletes. For this special capsule, she worked diligently with NBPA members Keita Bates-Diop, Kevin Looney, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Peyton Watson. These players offered her inspiration in addition to insights.

“I wanted to create something that isn’t just a fashion statement, but a conversation starter,” Nicole shared. “When you wear these designs, it’s simple yet powerful to ask your friends, family, and even strangers on the street, ‘But did you vote?’. This is my way of sparking a conversation, in an impactful way. Holding our friends and family accountable to be a part of the solution.”

The “But Did You Vote?” capsule collection is available now on theTUNL.com/vote. Pricing starts at $35.