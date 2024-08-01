13 Beautiful Photos Of Kamala Harris & The Women Who Held Her High On Her Journey To History

As we approach election day, Vice President Kamala Harris’ journey stands as a testament to the power of resilience and representation. Harris, a 59-year-old Oakland, California native and proud HBCU graduate was born to immigrant parents, a Black Jamaican father, and an Indian mother. Her ascent to the Vice Presidency in 2020 marked a historic milestone as she is the first Black and South Asian individual to hold the office. Now, with President Biden’s unexpected July 21 announcement of his withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Harris, she stands poised to make history once again as she vies to become president of the United States.

Central to Harris’s narrative is the rich tapestry of strong, fearless women of color who shaped her life. Long before she shattered glass ceilings and inspired countless Black and Brown girls, Harris was a young girl herself, nurtured by a close-knit family, her beloved mother at its core. With less than 100 days until the election, we take a look back at Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic journey and the formidable circle of women who uplifted her along the way.