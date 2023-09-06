Naomi Campbell Kicked Off Fashion Week With Her Pretty Little Thing Collection

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Supermodel Naomi Campbell, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Victor Anate of Vicnate were designers for the first Pretty Little Thing runway 70-piece collection. This season, fast fashion has diverged from its usual reputation of appropriating from Black designers and other designers of color, by employing them. Fast fashion brands have the financial resources to do so, however, these large corporations often take the easy route and produce lower-cost imitations of products. While there may have been criticism regarding the supermodel’s collaboration with a fast fashion brand, the primary objective appeared to be securing fair compensation for two other Black designers.

Campbell told Vogue, “I met Umar Kamani, the co-founder of Pretty Little Thing, and I loved that he embraced that I wanted to work with young emerging talent and share the platform. So here we are!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: A model walks the runway wearing PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In the center of New York City, all three designers commandeered Cipriani’s space and transformed the space. Mirrors adorned the floor, where guests spontaneously captured selfies, while high ceilings featured paintings. Instead of chairs arranged in a linear fashion, guests encircled to fully take in the space. Celebrity guests such as Alton Mason, Lori Harvey, Coco Jones, and Teyana Taylor made their way into the venue. As the show began, house music filled the venue, accompanying models as they gracefully strutted down the runway in elegant attire. The ensembles included faux fur coats paired with pantsuits, chic dresses, bedazzled skirts, and cowl-neck hooded tops. The color palette consisted of black and white, with occasional bursts of mustard yellow and vibrant fuchsia. The runway showcased an array of fashion elements, such as mesh tops, sleek satin dresses, and strategic cutouts, alongside structured blazers, black leather coats, and daring plunging necklines.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: A model walks the runway wearing PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

This collaboration exceeded expectations, delivering a surprising level of chicness. A delightful twist awaited the audience as all three designers took a walk at the conclusion of the show to accept well-deserved flowers. While Campbell is a supermodel at heart, she also brought her experience from the other side of the fashion industry. She said to Vogue, “It was nerve-wracking, I was worried. I just kept running back and forth, making sure their shoes were comfortable and that their hair was right.” She gave the people what they wanted and brought the show to a close, looking beautiful and effortless as always.