Jayda Wayda Gets Another Brand Deal With Pretty Little Thing

Hot girl summer has commenced with Jayda Cheaves’s, a.k.a. Jayda Wayda, newest endeavor as Pretty Little Thing’s brand ambassador. Filled with fierce statement pieces, splashes of metallics, vibrant abstract prints, breathable crotchet knits, and matching overall sets, the new collection will have you summer ready. Whether you’re heading to the beach, a pool, vacation, or dancing after a day in the water, Jayda Wayda and Pretty Little Thing has something for everyone.

Cheaves is a woman of many talents, whose been able to use the momentum of her following to build a substantial name for herself. She’s attended multiple fashion weeks and made a presence in the fashion space. It’s no wonder yet another brand has tapped her to be an ambassador. Cheaves embodies Pretty Little Things’ newest collection of barely-there bikinis that you can mix and match. You can add some drama to your beach look with the knit cover-ups.

All in a vibrant color palette of bold brights, this swim collection is almost too hot to handle. With swimwear this good, there’s no need to get dressed this summer. Jayda Wayda sets the tone for this summer in this PLT campaign. Now you can finally be like Jayda Wayda (if you know, you know) and shop this collection.

The summer collection is now available to shop on prettylittlething.com. Sizes range from 0 to 12, with prices ranging from $20 to $88. Get hot girl summer ready and be on stand-by for a few more pieces from the collection that are coming soon.