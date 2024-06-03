How To Style Quiet Luxury Pieces As Part Of Your Travel Wardrobe

Getty Images

Summer has quickly approached with only one thing in mind for us, a solid travel wardrobe. As our editors travel we’re trying to keep quiet luxury in mind as we pack for our Euro or tropical trips. We want to be comfortable while exuding an effortless dedication to chic outfits. If you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe and add elegance to your travel looks, we’ve got you covered.

From the moment you check into your flight to the very end of your trip, we have tips on how to put together your look in a stylish way. We’re thinking of co-ord and plissé sets, button-downs, and simple yet statement-making jewelry to ensure you look your best even when on a full flight. Quiet luxury is often synonymous with minimalism and large price tags, but we’re challenging the status quo with our tips on styling yourself this summer.

Whatever you’re planning, we’ve thought of different looks based on the weather and environment so you can channel quiet luxury comfortably in your looks. Keep scrolling to learn how to style quiet luxury into your travel wardrobe this summer.

Co-ordinate

One of the easiest looks you could do while you’re traveling is a co-ord. Whether the set is a creme, white, or black plissé set or a linen set if you’re heading somewhere tropical, a co-ord is the best option. Gone are the days of traveling in sweats! (It’s probably too hot to do that anyway.) To stay comfortable on the plane you can wear a simple pair of sneakers or slip-ons like this sleek leather pair from the Vans and Proenza Schouler collaboration. You could wear your set with the top unbuttoned with an easy tank top or baby T-shirt underneath and layer a few dainty necklaces and simple hoop earrings to complete your look.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Add Some Sparkle

Jewelry is your best friend regarding dressing with quiet luxury in mind. Simple pieces with a playful twist to them are highly recommended. From chunky droplet earrings to textured bracelets like this one from Ettika add a new dynamic to your outfit no matter how simple it is. Pieces with a pop of color like an emerald ring or a stone pendant would also work with an outfit like a simple T-shirt layered underneath a button-down with loose straight-leg jeans and fashionable sneakers. While out and about, a black drop waist or bubble hem dress paired with layers of necklaces and rings would stand out gorgeously.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Back To The Basics

This seems like a no-brainer but, when you’re packing, go back to the basics from a well-fitting tee, a button-down, tailored trousers, and so on to ensure you have cohesive style throughout your trip. Once you’ve packed other basics from a denim skirt to well-fitting jeans, you can style them by mixing and matching them throughout your travels. It’ll help save space in your suitcase for your inevitable additions from shopping and souvenirs. Think about the shoes you’ll want to bring: simple fashion shoes, flats, pointed-toe heels, and sandals depending on your destination’s weather. They will make or break your look and comfort levels when traveling.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Add Texture

When you think of wrinkles it may be a turn-off in regard to getting dressed, but items from plissé tops to bubble hemmed skirts to textured jewelry will add dimension to your outfit. Concerning dresses or skirts with a bubble hem like this black one from Mango, try layering a cardigan over it with the arms tied across your shoulders. Add a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses with black frames for a playful yet classic look. Try layering a flowy skirt over your trousers or jeans and pin it for a draped effect to add a textured element to your look. Even your shoes can have added texture like a mesh pair of flats from Sam Edelman or pebbled leather loafers.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Go Monochromatic

Another easy way to incorporate quiet luxury into your travel wardrobe is to stick with one color palette. Whether it’s beige or even green, this type of simple won’t be monotonous. You could also try a denim on denim moment for your monochromatic look. Try layering a button down in whatever hue you’d like over pants in a similar shade range with a white tank. Match your shoes and bag to your top and add some jewelry or a hat to complete your look. You could also try a printed dress or jumpsuit with a cardigan layered over it in a similar shade to add juxtaposition to your outfit.