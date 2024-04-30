How To Incorporate Quiet Luxury Into Your Wardrobe

Getty Images

We know that some fashion lovers don’t quite see the perks of embracing “quiet luxury.” But, the overarching theme of it is quality. Trends are always fleeting even if the pieces are just basics or essentials. The main notion to focus on is the longevity of your clothing, that is true luxury. Durability and functionality are two additional focal points to keep an eye on if you’re deciding to lean into quiet luxury.

When the term “quiet luxury” started to gain traction in 2023, we noticed homogenous beige outfits sans logos from any high-fashion brand. This coincided greatly with the “soft life” aesthetic. Quiet luxury does not have to mean plain, boring, or monotonous. This is why we’re pushing you in the right direction to build your wardrobe on timelessness. Expressing yourself through what you wear isn’t vapid. Fashion, in general, is a marker of history, and getting dressed each day is how you want to be perceived in this world.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: A guest wears cowboy hat, shearling jacket, creme white skirt, heart shaped teddy bag outside Brandon Maxwell on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Building a wardrobe that invokes “quiet luxury” starts with your mindset. High volumes of clothing in your closet are more overwhelming than it is a sign of options. Go through your wardrobe, each piece, and see what works for you and what doesn’t. After doing a bit of “spring cleaning” through your clothes, you can get into the fundamentals of building a wardrobe based on timelessness and not just fickle trends often perpetuated by fast fashion.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the art of quiet luxury fashion and how to implement it in your day-to-day.

Marie Kondo Your Closet

The first step in building a timeless wardrobe is to get rid of clutter. Your mind and closet space will thank you later. While it’s currently spring, you can audit your clothing at any point in the year to ensure it fits your needs when getting dressed. Pull everything out of your closet like organization expert Marie Kondo suggests. Pick up the pieces you wear often and the ones you don’t, and ask yourself how else you can make those items work in your wardrobe. If no answer comes to mind, then you need to part ways with it. Those “only wore it once” pieces like sequined dresses or bold blazers from fast fashion brands should probably be given away or donated if it’s been a long time since wearing them. Once you’ve gone through everything and kept your necessities and beloved items, you can get to the next step.

Make A List Of Wants And Needs

It’s okay to want nice things for yourself. Everyone deserves to feel good in what they are wearing. Make a list of items from clothing to accessories that you’ve been keeping your eye on. Think about the pieces that you might be missing like those essentials such as trousers, well-fitting, go-to- jeans, T-shirts, button-downs, fashion sneakers, ballet flats, and so on. Your wants don’t need to fit in the category of basic, but be mindful of how you’ll make those pieces work on a day-to-day basis. If you’re wanting to experiment with your style this is also the perfect chance to start. Chestr, a shopping wishlist app is a useful app you can download to organize your budding alternatives you’re aiming to purchase in the coming months or weeks.

Narrow Items Down

Once you’ve completed your list of wants and needs, you’re going to narrow them down just a bit more. This is the hard part, but don’t be discouraged! This step is to help you think through future purchases and build a better, more cohesive wardrobe for yourself. Ask yourself if there are duplicate pieces from other brands on your list if the accessories make sense for how you dress on a regular basis, and if they are within your budget. Think about at least three ways you could style these pieces before you decide to hit purchase. There really is such a thing as too many clothes, which can cloud your thought process when getting dressed.

Change Your Shopping Habits

Now that you’ve built your dream closet with a shopping list, feel free to buy these items bit by bit to build out your updated wardrobe. When shopping, the three main objectives to keep in mind are quality, longevity, and functionality. Those three terms will all ensure you are buying long-lasting pieces that serve a daily purpose when wearing them. Think about the piece’s shelf life in your closet, will you be able to wear it for the next three to four years without it tarnishing, ripping, or fraying to the point of being unwearable? Also, assess the volume of shopping you do and if it serves a needed purpose in your life. If the answer isn’t productive, reassess your habits to a lesser volume so that you aren’t adding unnecessary items to your wardrobe.

Rewear Your Items

Rewearing your high-quality pieces is the best part of building your timeless “quiet luxury” wardrobe. It’s not about just looking expensive, instead, you must practice having an abundance mindset. Rewearing items in your closet is the absolute purpose of clothing, they are meant to be worn over and over again. You can even style them the same way because what matters is how you feel in them. Feeling your best in quality pieces is a surefire sign that you’ve created a wardrobe that will last you over the next couple of years as long as those pieces are durable and made to last. This is also one of the best ways to reduce waste and practice sustainability.