Fashion Essentials You Need To Pack For Vacation

How are we a month away from summer already? It feels like we just brought in the New Year just two weeks ago. I’m sure you all have been getting summer ready with pilates classes and frequent gym visits as “Hot Girl Summer” is approaching. We’ve seen so many tweets and TikTok videos of people saying that “Summer 2023 is going to be one of the best, most memorable summers.” We guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but for now, the one thing we can predict is; we’re all in need of a vacation this summer. Whether it’s on a yacht in Dubai or Miami Beach, packing might be the bane of your existence, but that’s why we came up with a few things that’ll make packing for your summer vacation a breeze.

From the beach and dinners to impromptu dance parties, we’ve got you covered on what to bring so you can have the most seamless and stress-free vacation of a lifetime. One thing about rest is you kind of have to prepare for it ahead of time these days. Comfort is the number one goal for this fashion essentials guide. You’ll, of course, look amazing, but we’re going to make sure you’re your most comfortable self too.

These are all the fashion essentials you’ll need for your summer vacation below.

Bucket Hat

For the days when you know you’re going to need to endure the sun, a bucket hat will come in handy. It’s the perfect piece to complete a basic comfy fit. Go for this ombre Dries Van Noten one or this Jacquard Telfar version.

Flowy Sun Dress

Do like Auntie Tracee and just live freely in a flowy sun dress. They never fail you and give you plenty of room for your food babies after dinners on the beach. Try this cotton maxi dress by Bird & Knoll, or check out this twill empire maxi from ASOS.

A Big Wicker Tote

A capacious bag? I say yes to it. It’ll go with utterly everything you put on during your trip, trust me. Carry your life in this bag while you travel and have leisurely strolls on the beach’s coast. Splurge on this Raffia Loewe tote, or opt for a more affordable beach tote from Revolve.

Oversized Button Up

An oversized button-up is a must to transition any vacation day to a night out. It’s easy, breezy, and comfortable. Pair it with some baggy jeans and sandals, and call it a day. Opt for this COS poplin shirt or something like the Kae Button Back Shirt from The Frankie Shop.

Cropped Tank Top

When has a cropped tank ever failed you? Exactly, Wear one with a pair of jorts to stay cool or under your oversized button-down when the summer day cools down in the evening. Go for the trendy Loewe crop top or the SKIMS staple.

Sandals

A comfy pair of sandals to accompany your touristy friends is a must. You will want to explore and walk around, and being on your feet in uncomfortable shoes on vacation is the worst of first-world problems. Go for these Prada padded leather sandals or the tried and true Birkenstocks.